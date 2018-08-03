Softball times are adjusted

Blue Hose, Golden Eagles Adjust Weekend Softball Series

The Presbyterian College softball team and Tennessee Tech will take to the diamond Saturday, March 10, in a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m., at the PC Softball Complex in Clinton.

The time is an hour earlier than originally scheduled. Sunday’s contest is still set for 1 p.m., but may change due to anticipated weather entering the Clinton area.

Tennessee Tech is 4-14 and coming off a doubleheader split against Samford, March 4. The Golden Eagles are led on offense by Raegan Sparks with her .404 batting average, 16 RBI and five home runs. Bayli Cruse is second in RBI with 15 and has 21 total bases. Taylor Waldrop is the ace in the circle with her 5.98 ERA in 58.2 innings pitched. She has struck out 38 and has made 11 appearances.

PC is 1-17 after dropping a close, 3-0 decision at Georgia State on March 7. Jonnie Petree paces the Blue Hose with a .316 batting average, 18 hits, and eight runs scored. Megan Anderson is tops in RBI with seven. Kaylee Allen has been the workhorse in the circle for PC with her 49.2 innings of work and 30 strikeouts. Camryn Alverson leads in ERA with 4.08.

The games will be available on live stats at www.Presbyterian.Statbroadcast.com.