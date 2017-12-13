Softball Signees & Schedule for Blue Hose

Blue Hose Softball Inks Five for 2018

Presbyterian College and head softball coach Britne Stubbs announced the signing of outfielder Shircoria Bosket (North Augusta), outfielder Madison DeGennaro (Lebanon, Ohio), infielder Katelyn Petty (Union), pitcher Jaiden Tweed (Black Mountain, N.C.), and pitcher Taylor Ward (Mission Viejo, Calif.) to play for the Blue Hose in 2018.

“I couldn’t be more excited to add these terrific young ladies to our roster,” Stubbs said. “They are excellent athletes and will be even better students at Presbyterian College.”

Shircoria Bosket - OF - 5-5 - R/R - North Augusta, S.C./North Augusta

High School: Was an outfielder in HS, with her team posting a combined 71-12-1 record ... Her team was three-time Region Champion and a two-time District Champion ... Held the record for most home runs in the state in 2017 with 12 ... Two-time 4A All-Region, HSSR All-State selection and was Offensive MVP in 2016 and 2017 ... Named Player of the Game on multiple occasions, she was Augusta Chronicle Player-of-the-Week this past season ... A five-year letter-winner, she was named to the All-Area First Team in 2017 ... The past two seasons she has collected 73 RBI, 21 home runs, 51 runs, and batted a .424 in 2016 ... A Coker College Scholar she was a member of the Spanish Club, the Athletic Mentoring Program and was a Teacher Cadet ...

Club: Clubbed with the Carolina Elite in the summer and fall of 2017, amassing a over a .350 batting average, 11 RBI, and six home runs ...

Personal: Born Shircoria Marlena Bosket in Greenwood, S.C. ... Daughter of Derrick and Tanisha Gibson and Marcus Bosket ... She chose PC because of the atmosphere, it felt like home and she loved the coaching staff, so did her family ... Intends to major in Biology.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Shircoria “Shaq” Bosket to the Blue Hose Softball family. When we watched her play for the first time, I couldn’t believe this type of player had flown under the radar. Shaq is a winner and we knew without a doubt she was special. She can change the game at any moment and her spirit is relentless. Shaq has a heart of gold and we couldn’t be happier she has chosen Presbyterian College as her home for the next four years.”

Madison DeGennaro - OF - 5-4 - L/R - Lebanon, Ohio/Lebanon

High School: Outfielder every year of HS ... In 2015, her team went 33-1, earning league and District Championships and finishing State Runner-Up ... Her team finished 2015 as the Max-Preps 18th ranked team in the country ... Her team was GWOC Co-Champion in 2016, and was District and Regional Champion in 2017 with a 30-4 mark, finishing State Runner-Up for a second time ... A four-year letter-winner, she was a two-time First-Team All-Conference selection and was named 2016 HS Team Defensive Player-of-the-Year ... She was also a 2016 and 2017 Journal-News All-Area Team Honorable Mention ... A starter in every game her team is 81-16 in three seasons ... Her career numbers include a .347 on base pct., a .444 batting average, 31 RBI, 19 stolen bases, 72 runs, and a .960 fielding pct. ... Played basketball as well, as a shooting and point guard, her freshman team finishing 14-15, and her junior team finishing 16-6 ... Has earned several academic accolades including the Scholar Athlete Award and the Harmon Civic Athletic Award ... Was on the Academic Honor Roll and was a JV Basketball Scholar Athlete ... She earned the Warrior Leadership Award and the Scholastic "L" Award ... She has volunteered at the food pantry and the Matthew 25 Ministry ...

Club: Clubbed with the Cincy Doom 16-18U Gold the last two seasons ... Her team qualified for 2016 ASA/USA Nationals as well as for the 2017 ASA/USA Gold Nationals ... Was a member of the Buckeye Recruit Fest class of 2018 and was also All-star Game MVP of the World Series Qualifier in 2014 and 2015 ... In club play she has a .467 batting average, has 53 RBI, 79 stolen bases and 83 runs ...

Personal: Born Madison Sabra DeGennaro in Landstuhl, Germany, Jan. 24, 2000 ... Parents are Brian and Cathy DeGennaro ... She chose PC because of the academic opportunities, campus, and softball program ... Intends to major in Business Administration.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for Madie Degennaro to be joining our softball program here at Presbyterian College. She brings tremendous talent and versatility on the field. When we first saw Madie, we said yes! She is a competitor and we knew immediately that she would do big things in this league. As far as personality, Madie is quite possibly one of the funniest people I have ever recruited. She makes it fun and has an enormous heart. We are ecstatic she has chosen to spend her next four years here at PC and we welcome her to the Blue Hose family.”

Katelyn Petty - IF - 5-7 - R/R – Union, S.C./Union County

High School: Played second base and shortstop ... Her HS team, which is 114-15 the last four years, advanced to four state championships, winning three ... A varsity starter since the eighth grade, she was a three-time High School Sports Report selection, as well as a three-time member of the SCACA All-State team and the All-Region team … On the Academic All-Area team her junior year, she lettered in softball every year ... Was also a cheerleader, lettering as a 10th, 11th, and 12th grader ... Earned the UC Offensive Award as a freshman and sophomore ... With a career batting average of .459, she has amassed 37 doubles, 16 home runs, and 128 RBI ... Ranked first in her class in 2015 and 20-17, ranking second in 2016 ... A member of the National Honor Society, the Arthur State Bank Junior Board of Directors, the Interact Club, and was Student Body Vice President ... Was also Homecoming Queen ... She has worked with the Miracle League as well, giving fielding and hitting lessons to young softball players ...

Club: Clubbed with the 3rd Degree team ... Team finished 13th in Nationals in 2014, and was Scenic City Showcase Champion in 2016 ...Her team also won the state tournament in 2014 and 2016 ... In club play she has totaled 39 doubles, 19 triples, and 130 RBI ... Has batted over .350 every season ...

Personal: Born Katelyn Brianna Petty in Union, Feb. 2, 2000 ... Parents are Tom and Karen Petty ... Father played baseball and Spartanburg Methodist and USC Upstate ... She chose PC because it is a great academic school, has a small classroom environment, and she loved the softball coaches ... Intends to major in accounting.

“I am very happy to announce the addition of Katelyn Petty to the softball program here at Presbyterian College. She is an unbelievable competitor on and off the field and understands the importance of teamwork. Her energy, passion, and willingness to learn is contagious and I know she will be a phenomenal athlete here at PC. Katelyn is of high integrity and has a “grit” that you just can’t teach. We are truly humbled she has chosen PC and the Blue Hose softball family.”

Jaiden Tweed - P/OF - 5-4 - R/R - Black Mountain, N.C./Owen

High School: As a starting pitcher her first three years in HS, her team went 32-16, advancing to the first round of the state playoffs in 2015, the third round in 2016, and the second round in 2017 ... As a freshman she led the state in strikeouts with 201 Ks in 17 games ... She has been named MVP and All-Conference Pitcher of the Year every year ... Has also been a member of the All-District and All-State teams all three years ... Batted .541 as a junior, while posting a 1.049 slugging pct. ... A varsity tennis player since her sophomore season, she was named to the All-Conference team every year and was named her junior and senior year, serving as captain this past season ... She advanced to the State Tournament in doubles as a senior ... Four-year letter-winner in softball and three-year letter-winner in tennis ... She has been on the A and A/B Honor Roll all of HS and is a member of the Student Council, Leo Club, the Spanish Club and the Ultimate Frisbee Team ... Has down various charity work with the homeless, underprivileged children and cancer patients ...

Club: Clubbed with the Lady Lightning Pedy and Carolina Elite Collie, with the Lady Lightning winning the ASA SC State Title ...

Personal: Born Jaiden Paige Tweed in Asheville, N.C., Nov. 11, 1999 ... Parents are Heath and April Tweed ... She chose PC for the family atmosphere and because really enjoyed the student to professor ratio, as well as the rigorous classes offered ... As soon as she stepped on campus she had a sense of home, Coach Stubbs and Coach Butler had a lot do that with that ... Major is undecided.

“It is with great pleasure and a long-time coming that we are finally able to announce the signing of Jaiden Tweed. Jaiden is the athlete that can do it all. She brings an impressive resume to the game that is hard to find when you are talking about playing multiple positions. Her versatility stood out and we jumped on the opportunity immediately. As far as personality, Jaiden is what I call “good people” and we are so proud to have her join the Blue Hose softball family.”

Taylor Ward - P/1B - 6-0 - R/R - Mission Viejo, Calif./Laguna Hills

High School: Was a pitcher/first baseman on the softball team, and was a middle blocker on the volleyball team ... Named MVP and earned the Best Offensive and Best Defensive awards ... Also earned the Most Spirited award and was named Most Improved and Most Spirited ... She earned letters in softball and volleyball ... Her volleyball team was CIF Champion in 2016 ... Her softball team was league champion in 2014, 2015, and 2016 ... Has a 1.1 ERA in three years on the softball team ... As a freshman and sophomore she recorded 17 home runs, and held a .475 batting average as a sophomore ... On the AP curriculum track, she was on the honor roll every year ... A member of the FCA and Think Pink ... Also worked with Laura's House ... Was an elementary school ministry counselor as well ...

Club: Clubbed with the SoCal Choppers as a pitcher and first baseman ... Carried a 1.4 ERA and a .415 batting average ...

Personal: Taylor Nicole Ward was born April 4, 2000 in Mission Viejo, Calif. ... Daughter of Patrick and Julie Ward ... She chose PC because she loved the family environment ... She enjoyed the small community, the beautiful campus, and she fell in love with the coaching staff very quickly ... Intends to major in Psychology.

“I am ecstatic to announce the addition of Taylor Ward to the PC Softball family. Taylor is truly a competitor on the mound. She reminds me of a “hunter” with her aggressive mindset and her instinctual presence at all times. You never know what the score of the game is when she is in the circle which is exactly what you want to see as a coach. Taylor brings high character and a personality that is truly special. We are honored she has chosen to spend her next four years here at Presbyterian College.”

Blue Hose Softball Announces 2018 Schedule

Four tournaments, including a spring break trip to Jacksonville, Fla., and games against six 2017 NCAA Regional participants highlight Presbyterian College softball’s 2018 schedule released last Wednesday by Head Coach Britne Stubbs.

"When putting together our schedule, my first priority is to ensure that our squad is prepared and ready for conference play. We have done just that,” Stubbs said. “We are playing some great opponents in our non-conference segment that I believe will put us exactly where we want to be starting Big South play. I know our team is extremely excited and ready to embrace the challenge that awaits us in 2018.”

The Blue Hose open the first 17 of 19 games on the road, the only home series in February a doubleheader against Furman.

PC takes part in the Coastal Carolina Tournament Feb. 9-11, to open the 2018 season. The Blue Hose face 2017 NCAA Tournament team St. Francis, as well as UNCG, Iowa State, and the host Chanticleers.

The Blue Hose head down to Charleston Feb. 17, for the Cougar Classic, taking on DePaul and Iona in their one-day stop.

Presbyterian College is closer to home Feb. 24-25, when the Blue Hose participate in the Spartan/Paladin Invitational for the second year in a row. PC takes on Marshall and Furman in Greenville, S.C., on the 24th, and then travels to USC Upstate to face the Spartans on the 25th.

For spring break, the Blue Hose head to Jacksonville, Fla., for the Osprey Classic/Dolphin Invitational. PC faces Middle Tennessee State and UNF on the campus of UNF Mar. 2, before facing Virginia Tech and Jacksonville on Jacksonville’s campus Mar. 3. The Blue Hose return to the UNF campus Mar. 4, to take on Middle Tennessee State to round out tournament play.

Spring break concludes with a stop in Atlanta Mar. 7, to play Georgia State, and then a three-game home series against Tennessee Tech Mar. 10-11.

After hosting East Tennessee State in a doubleheader Mar. 16, the Blue Hose head to Boiling Springs, N.C., Mar. 16-17, to open Big South play against Gardner-Webb. PC then heads to Cullowhee for a non-conference doubleheader against Western Carolina, Mar. 20.

The Blue Hose host Liberty Mar. 24-25, then travel to Charleston Southern Mar. 30-31. A five-game home stand awaits PC afterwards with South Carolina State doubleheader April 4, and a three-game series against Winthrop April 7-8. Just a couple of days later the Blue Hose head to UNCG for an April 10, doubleheader, before returning home for the final time to face Longwood April 14-15.

PC is at Georgia Tech April 18, then at Campbell April 20-21. The Blue Hose round out the regular season at Radford, April 27-28. The Big South Tournament is at Radford May 9-12, with the winner earning an automatic bid to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.