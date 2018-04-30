Softball coaching search starts immediately

Stubbs Resigns as PC Softball Coach

Presbyterian College Director of Athletics Danny Sterling announced Monday that softball head coach Britne Stubbs has resigned, effective immediately, after a 4-42 season.

“I appreciate the work that Coach Stubbs has put in at Presbyterian College guiding the softball program,” said Sterling. “She has helped lay a strong foundation in her four years as head coach and we wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Stubbs just wrapped up her fifth year at Presbyterian College and fourth as head coach with the Blue Hose. She was an assistant coach during the 2014 season.

Under Stubbs in 2015, the softball team advanced to its first ever Big South Championship and became just the second PC sports team at the time to reach a tournament championship since making the move to NCAA Division I in 2007.

Under her direction the Blue Hose produced seven Big South All-Conference selections, one All-Freshman team member, as well as three All-Tournament honorees and 18 NFCA Scholar-Athletes.

Stubbs joined the Blue Hose for the 2014 season after a year as an assistant coach at Utah State. Prior to joining the USU coaching staff, Stubbs spent five years as the head softball coach and Senior Woman Administrator at Brevard.

As head coach at Brevard the Tornados improved their win total each season. She led the Tornados to their first winning season in 2010, earning their second berth in the SAC tournament and first postseason win.

A national search for a PC's next softball head coach will begin immediately.