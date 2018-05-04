Softball change for expected bad weather

Presbyterian College and Winthrop Softball Adjust Weekend Series

The Presbyterian College softball team and Winthrop will take to the diamond Friday, April 6, in a doubleheader starting at 3:30 p.m., at the PC Softball Complex in Clinton.

The two teams will play the third and final game of the series Sunday, April 8, at 1 p.m. The change is being made due to anticipated weather entering the Clinton area Saturday.

The Blue Hose are 2-29 overall and 0-9 in the Big South. They are led by Macy Hyatt at the plate, with her .321 batting average and 29 total bases. She is second on the team in hits with 26 and carries a team-leading .375 on base percentage.

Kaylee Allen leads the team in the circle with her 74.0 innings pitched and 43 strikeouts. She has made 23 appearances and started 14 times this season.

The Eagles are 13-19, 3-6, and are led by Ashley Westbrooks with her .330 batting average. She leads the team in this with 34, RBI with 18, and total bases with 57. Sabrina Shroades is the top pitcher for Winthrop, with her 2.57 ERA. Kiley Majette has a 2.90 ERA and paces the squad in innings pitched with 106.1 and in strikeouts with 82.

All three games will be available on livestats at www.presbyterian.statbroadcast.com, with Friday and Sunday’s contests on the Big South Network at www.BigSouthSports.com as well.