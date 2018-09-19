Soccer on tap tonight

Five Game Winning Streak Is Snapped; Go for 6th Win Tonight

Macon, Ga. – Presbyterian College senior Kelsey Yeager scored a pair of late goals to lead the Blue Hose women’s soccer team (3-1) to a 2-1 victory over Mercer (3-2-1) last Sunday night at Betts Stadium.

Yeager has scored five goals in four games and has two game winning goals.

The first half was an even affair with both defenses limiting the scoring chances. Blue Hose freshman Megan Serrano collected two first-half saves on six shots by Mercer.

The Bears were able to break the deadlock in the 58th minute off a left-footed shot from Sarah Adcock.

Yeager then tied the game with a free kick from 40 yards out with a free kick that bounced over everyone, including keeper Jordyn Ebert, with 16 minutes to play.

Serrano made a great save with nine minutes to go off a shot from Jorden Christensen to keep it tied at 1-1.

Mercer then committed back-to-back fouls with five minutes remaining to set up Yeager’s fifth goal of the season. The senior struck the ball from 35 yards out and saw it bounce past everyone again to give PC the 2-1 advantage.

The Bears were able to take two more shots before the game ended but were unable to find the equalizer.

PC is out to its best start since going 3-2 to start the 2013 season.

NOTE: Kelsey Yeager scored her fourth and fifth goals of the season. She is now tied for 4th in PC’s Division I era with nine career goals, ranked sixth with 5 goals in a season, and tied for 10th with 10 points in a single season.

Seniors Lift PC to 3-1 Win Over Alabama State

The Presbyterian College women’s soccer team (2-1) defeated Alabama State (0-4) by a score of 3-1 on last Friday night at home behind goals from seniors Kelsey Yeager, Megan Archer and Mallory Hopkins.

Alabama State struck first with a goal in the 8th minute from Janae Brown who collected a clearance and placed the ball past a diving Megan Serrano from 25 yards out.

The Blue Hose dominated the next 25 minutes of play outshooting the Hornets 7-2, creating dangerous chances and taking two corners. A foul in the 37th minute sent Yeager to the penalty spot where the senior collected her third goal of the season and tied the game 1-1.

Four minutes after subbing on, Archer collected the clearance from a PC corner kick and sent it past the Hornets’ Giana Guyot to put PC up 2-1 with less than 30 minutes to play.

Hopkins then put the game away in the 80th minute with a header from five yards out to give PC the 3-1 lead. Freshman Kori Lawrence had subbed on less than a minute earlier and sent an excellent cross into the box that found the senior for her second goal of the season.

NOTE: Alyssa Leaman played the full second half and picked up the win.

Kelsey Yeager scored her third goal of the season and seventh of her career. The senior moved into a seventh place tie for career points (18) and goals (7) during PC’s DI history.

Hutchison Leads PC to a 4-0 Win at SC State

Orangeburg – Presbyterian College’s Morgan Hutchinson

scored a pair of goals last Wednesday night to lead PC to a 4-0 win over SC State at O.C. Dawson Stadium.

The Blue Hose improved to 4-1 on the year while the Bulldogs fell to 0-6.

The Blue Hose applied pressure to the Bulldogs in the first half with Hutchison striking first with less than 15 minutes remaining in the half. The sophomore took a pass from Taylor Coleman and beat the keeper to give PC the 1-0 lead. PC then struck for two more quick goals from Peyton Patterson and Samantha Britt to take a 3-0 lead into the half.

Hutchison scored her second of the night, and third of the season, off an assist by Preston Robinette in the final minutes of the game to bring the score to 4-0.

Note: The Blue Hose extended their win streak to a DI program-best of four games. PC has scored two or more unanswered goals in four of their five games this season.

Six different players have scored for PC this year: Kelsey Yeager (5G0, Morgan Hutchinson (3G), Mallory Hopkins (2G), Megan Archer, Peyton Patterson and Samatha Britt (1G each).

PC Women’s Soccer Earns Fifth Straight Win at Wofford, 3-1

Spartanburg – The Presbyterian College women’s soccer team picked up its fifth consecutive win with a 3-1 victory over Wofford on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Hose improved to 5-1 while the Terriers fell to 2-5-1 on the year.

Wofford pressured PC early and forced five first half saves from freshman goalie Megan Serrano. In the ninth minute, Hayley Younginer took a shot on goal with a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box. The Terriers recorded back-to-back corner kicks but were still kept off the scoresheet. Serrano then recorded back-to-back saves against Dani Segovia and Eva Dailey in the 12th minute, and the freshman needed to make a point-blank save in the 16th minute against Younginer.

The Blue Hose replied with Megan Archer’s second goal of the season in the 20th minute to take a 1-0 lead. The goal came off a long throw by Isabelle Russell and bounced around inside the six-yard box before the senior found the back of the net. Mallory Hopkins had a breakaway chance in the 33rd minute but goalie Maria Mon took her legs out and received a yellow card for the foul. Peyton Patterson narrowly missed making it 2-0 as she put it off the cross bar off a pass from Hopkins in the 35th minute.

In the 56th minute, Morgan Hutchinson took a cross from Mallory Hopkins

and scored her fourth of the season to put PC up 2-0.

Wofford’s Maria Mon took a second yellow card in the 81st minute and was replaced by Alex King. Preston Robinette then scored her first goal of the year in the 83rd minute to seal the victory for PC. The sophomore shot a fortuitous ball from inside the six-yard box and converted to put PC up 3-0.

In the closing minutes of the game, Wofford’s Katie Gilligan scored her second goal of the season in the 86th minute to make it 3-1.

Game Facts

The Blue Hose have scored two or more consecutive goals in five of their six games this season. PC scored four against SC State (9/4), three against The Citadel (8/26), Alabama State (8/31) and Wofford (9/9), and recorded a pair of late, unanswered goals against Mercer (9/2).

Preston Robinette became the seventh PC player to record a goal in 2018, and Mallory Hopkins was the sixth player to record an assist.

PC Women’s Soccer Drops Big South Opener to Winthrop, 2-0

The Presbyterian College women’s soccer team dropped its Big South opener to Winthrop on Friday afternoon by a score of 2-0. The Eagles' Allie Thomas scored a goal in both halves. PC fell to 5-2 (0-1) while Winthrop improved to 5-2-1 (1-0).

How It Happened

The game was moved up to a noon start as a result of Hurricane Florence. Both teams battled the wind throughout the game. Mallory Hopkins nearly put PC up 1-0 in the 16th minute but was pushed off the ball at the last second by Winthrop’s Arryana Daniels before the senior could register a fast-break shot.

In the 21st minute, Thomas found an open net from six yards out to put Winthrop up 1-0. Eagle sub Katie Colwick refused to give up on the play and crossed the ball in from the left endline to find Thomas for her second goal of the season.

PC nearly found an equalizer in the 28th minute, as Kori Lawrence drew the attention of Winthrop’s goalie Kelly Horan away from goal. Morgan Hutchison squared up on a shot from the top of the 18-yard box towards an empty goal, but the Eagle defense stood strong and deflected the shot away for a corner kick.

The teams would trade shots and fouls for the rest of the half. After 45 minutes, Winthrop led on shots 4-3 and corner kicks were tied at 3-3.

Serrano made an impressive point-blank save in the 80th minute on Winthrop's Natalie Royaards to keep the game 1-0.

Thomas secured the win for Winthrop in the 84th minute with nearly the exact same setup as her first goal. The speedy Royaards crossed the ball in from the left side to find Thomas on the back post to make it 2-0.

Up Next - PC will host Charleston Southern at Martin Stadium on Wednesday, September 19, at 7 p.m. games for the first time since winning six in a row to start the 2003 season.