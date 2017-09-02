Skills Evaluations for Clinton YMCA Dixie Minors (age 9 - 10) and Dixie ‘O’ Zone (ages 11 – 12)

There will be a mandatory skills evaluation clinic for players in the YMCA/City of Clinton Dixie Minors (ages 9 and 10) and Dixie ‘O’ Zone (ages 11 – 12) Feb. 20 and 21.

All players will be rated upon completion of the skills evaluation so teams can be evenly distributed on teams by the Dixie Youth Player Agent. The League objective is to have all teams as evenly matched as possible for league play.

Dates of interest include the registration deadline without penalty as Tuesday, Feb. 14.

All registered Dixie Minor and Dixie ‘O’ Zone players will then report to the YMCA on Thursday, Feb. 16 to get fitted for pants, basic league information and specific times for the skills evaluations scheduled for Feb. 20 and 21.

Dixie Minors will have skills evaluations on Monday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. and Dixie ‘O’ Zone players will have skills evaluations on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Individual players will be notified as to team assignments for preparation of universal practice to begin Feb. 27.