Signs with the Falcons

Clinton High School senior Jill Meadors today signed a National Letter of Intent to play college women's lacrosse at Pfeiffer University.

Meadors was joined by her parents, Mitch and Jane, and sisters Ami and Beth, and the Red Devils lacrosse players and coaches in a signing ceremony in the CHS auditorium, viewed by other CHS students and faculty. Meadors wants to play attack and can play mid-field for the Falcons, which were 9-7 in the 2017 season, 7-3 in conference play.

"I commend the lacrosse players and coaches for the way they handled things this season," CHS Athletics Director Nickie Templeton said. "It couldn't have been easy knowing this is the last senior class." Clinton High Athletics is phasing out girls lacrosse in favor of girls soccer next spring season. The Lady Red Devil lacrosse team made the AAAA playoffs (lacrosse teams are classified AAAA and AAAAA depending on school size) this season.

"This is really special. I accomplished two things this season, scoring my first goal and playing at the next level," said Meadors, a CHS honor student and recipient of a Pfeiffer Presidential Scholarship. "It's something I've always dreamed of. My sister Beth played and it was fun. I liked the family aspect of lacrosse."

Knowing it would be final season for a sanctioned CHS team, Meadors said, "All the girls were close. We decided to play our sport, and enjoy every second of it. I think they will continue lacrosse, at the club level or just throwing to keep active."

Meadors is fully recovered from a concussion this past spring, and says the sport is "non-contact," but "you can get some bumps and bruises, you look down and say, 'How'd that get there?'"

Meadors wants to major in religion and music, spend time in the mission field and settle into a job, possibly in South Carolina, but she is open to other places. She said she felt right at home at Pfeiffer - it's campus in Misenheimer, N.C., has Hwy 52N running right through the middle, and beside the highway is a train track.

She said, "Just like Clinton."