Seniors Lift PC to 3-1 Win Over Alabama State

The Presbyterian College women’s soccer team (2-1) defeated Alabama State (0-4) by a score of 3-1 on Friday night at home behind goals from seniors Kelsey Yeager, Megan Archer and Mallory Hopkins.

How It Happened

Alabama State struck first with a goal in the 8th minute from Janae Brown who collected a clearance and placed the ball past a diving Megan Serrano from 25 yards out.

The Blue Hose dominated the next 25 minutes of play outshooting the Hornets 7-2, creating dangerous chances and taking two corners. A foul in the 37th minute sent Yeager to the penalty spot where the senior collected her third goal of the season and tied the game 1-1.

Four minutes after subbing on, Archer collected the clearance from a PC corner kick and sent it past the Hornets’ Giana Guyot to put PC up 2-1 with less than 30 minutes to play.

Hopkins then put the game away in the 80th minute with a header from five yards out to give PC the 3-1 lead. Freshman Kori Lawrence had subbed on less than a minute earlier and sent an excellent cross into the box that found the senior for her second goal of the season.

Alyssa Leaman played the full second half and picked up the win.

Game Notes

Kelsey Yeager scored her third goal of the season and seventh of her career. The senior moved into a seventh place tie for career points (18) and goals (7) during PC’s DI history.

Up Next

Presbyterian College travels to Mercer for a 7 p.m. game on Sunday.