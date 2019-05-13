Seniors' Last Time on the Home Diamond

Blue Hose Baseball Closes Out Home Slate With Senior Day Tuesday Afternoon

The Presbyterian College baseball team concludes their 2019 home schedule on Tuesday afternoon as they welcome in Georgia State for a 3 p.m. first pitch at the PC Baseball Complex.

The Blue Hose will honor the 2019 senior class of Chase Blueberg, Nick Guimbarda, Jackson Dean, Jonathan White, Michael Varga and Colton Springs prior to first pitch on Tuesday.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

WHAT: Presbyterian (26-26, 14-10 Big South) vs Georgia State (14-38, 5-22 Sun Belt)

WHERE: Clinton, S.C. (PC Baseball Complex)

WHEN: Tuesday May 14 (3:00 p.m.)

THE SERIES (Since 2008): Georgia State Leads 3-1

FOLLOW THE ACTION

LIVE STATS: statbroadcast.com (Tuesday)

TWITTER: @PresbyterianBSB

ON THE MOUND

Tuesday

PC – TBA

GSU - TBA

About the Blue Hose

• The Presbyterian College baseball team used a fast start and another great start from redshirt junior Jackson Dean to defeat Longwood 10-1 on Saturday morning at Buddy Bolding Stadium. PC set a single game D1 record for stolen bases with seven.

• The Blue Hose seven stolen bases in the game give Presbyterian a single game D1 record for stolen bases. Nick Guimbarda and Andrew Livingston each added a pair of stolen bases to lead the team.

• With the Blue Hose 11 stolen bases in the series against Longwood, Presbyterian set the D1 single season record for stolen bases by a Blue Hose team. PC currently has 75 stolen bases on the year.

• Jackson Dean tossed 8.0 innings allowing one run while striking out a career-high eight batters. Dean over his past three starts is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA as he has allowed four earned and struck out 19 batters.

Notes

• Garrett Jones leads the team over the last five games with a .381 average including his first home run as a Blue Hose.

• In the Blue Hose last ten games, Jonathan White is hitting .351 with a home run and six RBIs.

• Nick Guimbarda has six extra base hits including four doubles over his last ten games.

• Over his last 14.0 IP, Clark Dearman is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 11 strikeouts including earning the victory against Clemson.

• Presbyterian is 19-7 on the year when scoring first and are 16-3 when scoring at least six runs this season.

• The Blue Hose are 10-1 when holding opponents to two runs or fewer.

• PC is 21-1 when leading after eight innings.

Series History

• Georgia State has taken each of the three of the four meetings from the Blue Hose going back to 2008. Presbyterian picked up its first win in the D1 era last week with a 13-4 victory over the Panthers.

• Presbyterian had a season-high 17 hits as all Blue Hose in the starting lineup Wednesday against Georgia State recorded at least one hit. Ashby Smith and Garrett Jones led the Blue Hose with three hits apiece.

Scouting Georgia State

• Georgia State comes in with a 14-38 record following being swept by Louisiana last weekend in Lafayette.

• Brandon Bell leads the Panthers with a .313 average to go along with 11 doubles and a pair of home runs. Griffin Cheney sits at 2.87 with a team-high 12 doubles.

• Will White leads the Panther pitching staff with a 1-1 record and a team low 3.62 ERA in 19 appearances. Hunter Gaddis has struck out a team-high 102 batters on the year.

Rankings

• Nick Guimbarda leads the Big South with 16 doubles on the season and is seventh in the league with 98 total bases.

• Zacchaeus Rasberry leads the conference with four triples and is eighth in the league with 96 total bases.

• Jackson Dean ranks fourth in the league with a 3.03 ERA and is also second in the Big South allowing 1.4 walks per nine innings which sits 22nd nationally.

• Jimmy Marcelli leads the conference as the toughest to strikeouts a one every 11.6 at bats.

• Rasberry is fifth in the league with 17 stolen bases.

• Eric Miles and Dean sit first and second respectively in innings pitched in the conference. Miles has tossed 79.1 innings and Dean has thrown 77.1 innings this season.

Record Chasing

• With his next win, Eric Miles would tie the single season record for most wins by a pitcher in the Blue Hose D1 era. He would match a mark he set in 2017 and Chandler Knox hit during the 2014 season.

• Miles is just two wins away from matching the Presbyterian D1 record for wins with 21 victories. Miles currently has 19 wins over his two and a half seasons as a Blue Hose.

• Miles needs three more strikeouts to move into seventh place in PC's D1 record book for career strikeouts. Miles currently has 156 punch outs in his Blue Hose career.

• Nick Guimbarda next double moves him into a tie for third in the program’s D1 record book with his 43rd career double.

• Guimbarda needs two more home runs to move into a tie for fourth place in the program’s D1 record book for career home runs. Guimbarda has 17 homers after his home run in Saturday's victory over Longwood.

• Guimbarda's next sacrifice fly would give him the D1 program record for sac flies with his 12th.

• Colton Springs with his next save would move into solo fourth in the program’s D1 record book with his seventh career save. Springs with his next save also takes sole possession of eighth in the Blue Hose career record book.

• Jonathan White's next hit by pitch would give him the single season D1 record for HBP with 16 on the season.

• Zacchaeus Rasberry needs three triples to set a single season D1 record for triples in a season. He has four entering play on Tuesday. Rasberry also needs three stolen bases to set the single season D1 record for stolen bases in a season. Rasberry has stolen 17 bases.

Blue Hose In The Minors

• Hayden Deal is currently 2-2 with a 1.30 ERA over seven starts with the Florida Firefrogs, the advanced A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Deal has struck out 38 batters over 41.2 innings. In his minor league career, Deal is 14-5 with a 2.15 ERA and four saves. He has 147 career strikeouts in 151 innings.

• Bud Jeter is 1-1 with a 6.28 ERA over nine appearances with the Jackson Generals, the double A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has thrown 14.1 innings on the year with 11 strikeouts including a season-high four on two separate occasions most recently on April 19th against Tennessee.

Up Next

• The Blue Hose hit the road for their final Big South series of the season as they travel to Charleston Southern for a three-game series against the Buccaneers beginning Thursday night at 6 p.m.