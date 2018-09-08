Blue Hose football practice - open to the public: 26 lettermen return

Presbyterian College football fans and anyone in the community are welcome to attend Blue Hose practices on the fields near Templeton Center on this schedule:

--Through Saturday, August 18, 9 am to noon;

--Monday, August 20, 9 am to noon;

--Tuesday, August 21, afternoon;

--Wednesday, August 22, 4:30 to 7 pm.

Aug. 25th will be Blue Hose Football’s Fan Day at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Presbyterian College Football Opens Practice Friday

CLINTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College football team will begin its preparations for the upcoming season on Friday, as players return to campus on Thursday. PC will take to the practice fields in shorts and helmets on Friday and Saturday, before adding shoulder pads for Sunday and Monday. The first full pads practice will take place on Tuesday. The team hits the field for the first time at 9 a.m. on Friday morning. The Blue Hose practice is scheduled for 9am-12pm from August 10-18 and the 20th. The team will transition to afternoon practices on the 21st and 22nd.

The Blue Hose are led by Tommy Spangler as he begins his 8th season at Presbyterian. He started his second stint a year ago and is 46-31 during his time at PC. PC returns 26 lettermen and nine starters from a year ago, including All Big-South second team representative DaShawn Davis. Davis led the team with 41 receptions and 490 yards last season with three touchdowns. On the defensive side Michael Fisher (45 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks) and Gyasi Yeldell (47 tackles, 2.5 TFL) return for their senior seasons for PC.

All five PC home games are currently slated for ESPN+ including a pair of Big South matchups with Monmouth and Campbell inside Bailey Memorial Stadium this fall. The Blue Hose matchup with Charleston Southern, Wofford and Gardner-Webb will be featured on ESPN+ with the game at Kennesaw State scheduled for ESPN3.

Fan Day for the 2018 football season is slated for August 25th beginning at 9:30 a.m. with football practice scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on the 25th.

PC opens the 2018 season in 29 days with a road trip to Austin Peay on September 8th before returning to Clinton to battle Stetson the following Saturday.