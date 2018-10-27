A season comes to an end

Clinton High football will take a little time to evaluate and re-group, after the 2018 season ended with a 35-14 Senior Night loss to Woodruff.

Clinton ended with a 2-8 overall record, 1-4 in region play. Woodruff enters the playoffs 2 weeks from now at 8-2, 4-1 in region play. The Wolverines are 2nd in the region behind Union County, a 51-48 winner over Emerald. Clinton started Friday's game on an emotional high - it was Senior Night and senior Cam Nichols started under center at quarterback, line coach Bill Seawright had announced his retirement after this season. The Red Devils received the opening kick, and the O Line blew the smaller Woodruff D Line off the ball setting up runs by Darien Bailey and Greg Sanders. Titus Hood capped the drive with a 2-yard run.

After a Jeremiah Boyd interception, the Red Devils found pay dirt again on a Nichols to Hood 4th down and 5 yards to go pass that went for 19 yards. Sam Tiller booted both PATS. There were 6 minutes and 30 seconds left until halftime.

Clinton did not score again.

Woodruff's fine quarterback Keegan Halloran completed 6 of 7 passes for TDs of 39, 26 and 46 yards - both Clinton and Woodruff ran for 216 yards. Halloran ran for 67 yards; Clinton's Sanders ran for 66 yards. Clinton threw the ball just twice on a rainy, cold night.

The Red Devils lose 16 seniors to graduation. Talent is coming up - the JV Red Devils defeated Woodruff, 54-12, and the 7th grade team won 24-6 over Chapin to complete a 7-0 season.