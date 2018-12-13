THIS SATURDAY: Throw Stuffed Animals on the Basketball Court

Blue Hose Men’s Basketball Shoots Past VMI in 33-Point Win

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team hit a season-high 18 three-pointers and shot over 62% to run away with the 103-70 win over VMI in action last Wednesday evening in Templeton Center.

The 18 three-pointers were third highest in the PC Division I record book, with JC Younger connecting on a career-high and PC Division I record nine of them. His career-high 30 points tied for ninth as well.

Scoring the Game

VMI stormed out of the gates to open the game, taking a 12-0 lead five minutes in with a 17-5 run, aided by eight from Tyler Creammer. Younger and Francois Lewis hit back to back three-pointers, igniting a 23-3 run, which included 13 in a row, to take an eight-point lead, 28-20,8:42 remaining in the half. VMI cut it to four off a basket and two free throws, but PC responded with seven unanswered to take an 11-point lead, 35-24, 5:45.

The Blue Hose continued their hot streak, building a 23-point lead, 51-28, 1:41 left, before ending the half leading 54-33. All told PC outscored VMI 49-16, which included a 9-4 edge in three-pointers, in the final 15 minutes. Younger was a perfect five-of-five from the perimeter. In the first half, PC shot 60.7%, holding the Keydets to 40.0%.

PC opened the second half on an 11-4 run to take its largest lead of the game to that point, a 28-point margin, 65-37. Capitalizing on hot shooting, with most of the half over 60%, PC kept the margin over 20 the entire second half. The Blue Hose scored seven straight with just under 12 to play to take a 29-point lead, 78-49, before extending the margin to 36, 101-65, 1:15 to go. PC and VMI traded baskets the final minute with the home team coming away with the 33-point, 103-70, win.

Players of the Game

Younger led the Blue Hose with 30 points, all but three of which came from a nine-of-11 effort from the perimeter, both of which were career-highs. Adam Flagler was just four shy of his career-best with 25 points, 10 of which came off a perfect 10-of-10 effort from the free throw line. Francois Lewis added 11 points, with Cory Hightower pacing the squad in rebounds with six Davon Bell carried the team in assists with seven.

Leading VMI was Bubba Parham with 26 points, with Tyler Creammer pacing the team on the boards with six.

Stats of the Game

PC’s hot shooting showed in the team statistics, with season-highs in field goal percentage (.627), three-pointers made (18), three-point field goal percentage (.667), free throws made (21), free throw percentage (.913), and assists (27). The Blue Hose held VMI to 41.7% from the field and 27.3% in three-point field goal percentage. PC out-rebounded the Keydets, 35-21, but had two more turnovers, 13-11. PC went 21-for-23 from the charity stripe, compared to 11-for-11 for VMI

Notables

- JC Younger’s career-high nine three-pointers tied a PC Division I record

- JC Younger’s career-best 30 points tied for ninth in the PC DI record book

- Adam Flagler’s career-high 10 free throws tied for 11th. His 1.00 pct. tied for first

- Cory Hightower recorded a career-high six assists

- PC’s .667 three-pointer FG percentage was a PC DI mark.

- The 18 three pointers and 27 assists ranked third in the PC Division I record book, the 203 points tied for seventh.

For the Record

PC moves to 5-5 overall, while VMI goes to 5-7.

Georgia Southern Spoils Record Night for PC Womens Basketball with Last Second Basket

Georgia Southern’s Amira Atwater stole a late inbound pass and sank the game winning layup with five seconds remaining as the Eagles escaped with a 69-68 win over Presbyterian College last Wednesday night at the Templeton Center.

The Blue Hose sank a program-best 16 three-pointers and were led by freshman Shamani Stafford's 21 points and PC single-game record seven threes. Georgia Southern’s Alexis Brown led all scorers with 22 points.

How It Happened

The teams traded baskets for the first few possessions, with Georgia Southern taking a one-point lead, 6-5, on a Dias-Allen layup with 7:53 on the clock. Presbyterian College then went on an 8-0 run fueled by back-to-back threes from Kacie Hall and a layup from Salina Virola to take a seven-point lead, 13-6, with 5:25 remaining in the first quarter.

After a layup from Brown that made the score 13-8, Riley Hemm sank back-to-back threes to give PC an 11-point lead at 19-8 with 2:17 left in the quarter. Stafford later repeated the feat, sinking a pair of threes and extending PC’s lead to 14 points, 28-14, with 0:36 on the clock.

The Blue Hose shot 76.9 % in the first quarter and the 28 points scored was a season high.

The hot hands continued into the second quarter, as Hall and Stafford each sank their third threes of the game and gave PC’s its largest lead of the game, 16 points, at 34-18 and 8:11 left before the half.

Georgia Southern chipped away, ending the half on a 10-3 run. The Eagles’ Tatum Barber scored three layups over the final 2:36, including in the final seconds of the half, to cut the lead down to seven points, 40-33, at halftime.

Hall sank her fourth and fifth threes of the game to open the second half, restoring PC’s double-digit lead at 46-36 with 8:25 left in the third quarter. However, the momentum swung to the visitors after an Ericka Blackwell-Boyden layup made it 48-37 with 6:16 on the clock. Georgia Southern scored the next 12 points to take a 49-48 lead with 1:53 left in the third quarter. It was their first lead since the first three minutes of the game.

Bria Gibbs scored a contested layup to give PC a momentary lead at 50-49, but Jordan Strange sank a three as time expired to give the Eagles a 52-50 lead headed into the fourth quarter.

Virola tied the game at 52-52 with a pair of free throws at 8:15. After a layup from Dias-Allen, the Blue Hose replied with a 6-0 run consisting of a three from Stafford and a three-point play in the paint from Gibbs to take a 58-54 lead with 6:35 remaining.

Stafford’s sixth and seventh threes of the game were clutch baskets that kept the visitors at bay briefly. The second set a program record and gave PC a 66-61 lead with 2:16 remaining.

Georgia Southern’s Nakol Franks drained a three, her only basket of the night, to cut the lead to just two points, 66-64, with under two minutes to play.

Hall sank a pair of free throws with 1:18 left to give PC a two-possession lead at 68-64.

As she did all game, Georgia Southern’s Brown sank an open three to cut the lead down to one, 68-67, with 1:04 remaining.

An untimely turnover by the Eagles gave PC the ball back with 18.6 seconds on the clock. After a quick foul, Georgia Southern’s Atwater stole the inbound pass and sank the game-winning layup with five seconds remaining to steal the victory.

For The Record

Presbyterian College falls to 1-6 overall this season, while Georgia Southern improves to 3-5 overall.

By The Numbers

-- PC opened the game 11-16 (.688) from three and scored a season-high 40 points in the first half. They also scored a season-high 28 points on 7-9 (.778) shooting from behind the arc in the first quarter.

-- The last time PC scored 28 points in a quarter was in the fourth quarter against Furman on December 30, 2017. PC won that game in overtime, 76-75.

-- The team made a program-best 16 three pointers, besting the old mark of 14 versus Gardner-Webb last season (1/16/18).

-- Shamani Stafford shot 7-10 (.700) from three to set a program record with seven made threes. The previous mark of six was achieved on eight occasions by four individuals. The most recent player to sink six threes in a game was Taylor Petty on December 16, 2015.