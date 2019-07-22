Saturday night racing

Huey tops the Limited Division charts at LC Speedway

Mike Huey was in dominant form Saturday night at Laurens County Speedway, and because of it he rolled to the top of the Limited Division charts.

Huey followed up his pole-earning qualifying run with a dominant showing in the main event, beating Deano Long by 4.398 seconds. Tony Quarles was third, Frank Coates was fourth, Austin Atkins took fifth, and Mike Kernells was sixth.

Huey got his night going right when he posted a time of 15.386 seconds in qualifying, edging Long by five-thousandths of a second. They were the only two drivers to break 15.4 seconds in qualifying.

When the race began Long tried to challenge Long for the lead but could not get fully past by the time the first lap was complete. Huey quickly built a lead of 1.163 seconds on Long through five of the 25 laps in the main event, but it

proved to be a precursor of the control Huey had over the field. Huey steadily built his lead up through the main event, leading by 2.611 seconds with nine laps to go.

Long’s hopes of victory essentially came down to whether Huey would have a complete collapse in the later laps, but Huey proved steady as they come as he won going away.

The top four cars were the only ones to finish the race on the lead lap.

SECA 604 Crate: Brad Rachels is quickly taking control of the SECA 604 Crate Division, winning another main event. Michael Akeson put up a strong fight but settled for second place, while Brandon Carpenter was third.

The first start to the main event was quickly nixed when Leslie Smith spun out on the opening lap. When the race restarted after another caution flag, this time in a single-file formation, Rachels found himself in front of the field as Akeson had to hold off an early challenge from Carpenter for second. Akeson eventually started to open a bit of space for second, and as the laps went on Akeson also started to gain some ground on Rachels. Despite trailing by more than a second with five laps to go, Akeson never gave up hope for the victory – but his best hopes were not enough as Rachels held on by the relatively slim .806 seconds.

Thunder Bombers: Dan Lawson led from wire-to-wire, taking home the checkered flag in the main event. Scott Pulley was second and Casey Lawson was third.

Lawson grabbed the lead from the pole position when the green flag flew for the first time, with David Cannon and Dylan Chappell following in second and third. Pulley followed behind in fourth but was in third on the second-lap restart as Chappell fell back in the field.

When the race resumed Lawson continued in the front of the field and started to pull away from the field. Pulley managed to get to second place and started to gain some space between himself and third, and briefly battled for first before a caution on lap 9 briefly stopped the challenge.

Pulley was able to make one final push after the final restart, but Lawson managed to turn back Pulley’s best effort and finished in first.

602 Crate: Colby Cannon parlayed the pole position to Victory Lane, taking home the top spot in the 602 Crate Division main event. Rod Roberts was second and Billy Rushton was third.

Cannon jumped right into the lead at the start of the race, but any lead was brief as a pair of cautions on lap 2 brought the field back together. On the second restart Cannon, Roberts and Rushton maintained their top three spots while Michael Smith, who started third but fell back in the pack due to a caution, tried to rally back. Smith eventually finished sixth.

At the front Cannon maintained a steady lead eventually pulled away in the final laps, while Roberts also pulled away from Rushton to secure the runner-up spot.

4-Cylinder: J.R. Baker turned back Phillip Wilson to take home the main event, while Shannon Ethridge finished third.

Wilson and Baker started the main event on the front row, with Baker taking the lead through the first lap after starting on the outside of Row 1. Baker was able to build a lead of more than 1.2 seconds past the halfway mark of the 12-lap race, and it appeared he was on his way to an easy victory before a caution came out on lap 9. That gave Wilson one final chance to snare victory, and he managed to stay within a third of a second through the final laps, but Wilson’s best hopes at victory proved not enough as Baker held on by .380 seconds.

After the race Ethridge’s car was protested by Scott Nelson, who finished fourth in the main event, but the protest failed to change the outcome and left Ethridge in third.

FWD: Seth Smith proved the fastest in the Front-Wheel Drive main event, holding off Billy Medlin to take the checkered flag. Medlin was second and Joel Cabe was third.

Smith used a strong start to the race to et first place, while Shawn Nichols held second and Medlin had third, but Nichols later fell back in the field and eventually took fifth place. While Nichols fell back the leader maintained his hold of the lead as Smith – along with Medlin – started to pull away from the field. Smith built a lead of nearly a full second with four laps to go, and while Medlin was able to trim some of the margin by the time the checkered flag flew, it was not enough to change the outcome of the race as Smith won by .682 seconds.