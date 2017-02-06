Home / Sports / Saturday - get started with football

Saturday - get started with football

Fri, 06/02/2017 - 12:49pm Vic MacDonald
PC Football offers skills camp at Bailey Memorial Stadium
By: 
PC Athletics

 

FOOTBALL CAMP -- June 3, 2017

 
 
 

FOOTBALL CAMP June 3, 2017

Registration Opens at 8 am - Bailey Memorial Stadium

Open to Rising 2nd-8th Graders

All Positions Welcome

 

This camp is designed for kids entering grades 2-8.  Each camper will work with our experienced staff to learn basic fundamentals, offensive and defensive skills, and game play.  We aim to provide an energetic learning environment for each participant that will result in a strong foundation for future development of football related skills.

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here