Saturday - get started with football

FOOTBALL CAMP June 3, 2017

Registration Opens at 8 am - Bailey Memorial Stadium

Open to Rising 2nd-8th Graders

All Positions Welcome

This camp is designed for kids entering grades 2-8. Each camper will work with our experienced staff to learn basic fundamentals, offensive and defensive skills, and game play. We aim to provide an energetic learning environment for each participant that will result in a strong foundation for future development of football related skills.