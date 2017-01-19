Road Warriors: Blue Hose tennis serving up season-starters

Men’s Tennis - Pre-Season No. 2 - Opens 2017 Season This Weekend

The Presbyterian College men’s tennis team will open its 2017 season this weekend with a pair of road matches against NC Central and East Carolina in Greenville, N.C.

The Blue Hose will face the Eagles on Saturday, before taking on the Pirates on Sunday with both matches scheduled for 11 a.m.

PC is coming off a 2016 season in which finished it the year as the Big South runner-up, falling to Coastal Carolina in the Big South title match. The Blue Hose compiled a 6-2 Big South record a year ago under head coach Patrick Fediuk in his first season leading the program. PC was tabbed to finish second this season by the league’s head coaches in Fediuk’s second season, finishing just two points shy of preseason favorite Winthrop. Five of the team’s top six singles players return from last season with second team All-Big South performer Danny Bruce the lone departure.

The Blue Hose will look to seniors Ben Kelley, Diego Manzanas and Joel Roberts to lead the squad this season. Manzanas, the Big South’s Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2016, and Kelley, a second team All-Big South pick in doubles, each totaled 14 wins in singles last season, second-most on the team among returners. Roberts received the prestigious Big Jim Russell Sportsmanship Award at the South Carolina Men’s Collegiate Championships during the fall action.

Junior Brandon Mills also returns as one of PC’s top returning singles player from 2016, after reaching 15 victories on the year with a team-best 7-1 mark in Big South matches. Fellow juniors Alejandro Bejar and Alexander Lykou will also be key players at the top of the lineup for the Blue Hose. Returners Will Baird and Elias Svensson, along with lone newcomer Jaime Castillo-Lopez, will provide depth for an experienced squad.

Follow along with the Blue Hose during the match and all season long on Twitter at @PackthePondo.

https://www.nmnathletics.com//pdf9/5034509.pdf