The Rivals Collide Again

TONIGHT: Laurens opens season against Clinton, looking for better start to season of defending region title

The opening game gets all the unknowns out there for everybody to see. Clinton’s football opponent this Friday, the Laurens Raiders, have as one of their unknowns, “Will we start as the 1-4 team from last year that went on to win a region championship?”

Suffering through untimely injuries and inconsistent play to start the 2016 season, Laurens began that ultimately successful, 6-6 overall and 4-1 region season with a 34-29 loss at Clinton’s Wilder Stadium. It was a stunning reality check, since Laurens totally overwhelmed Clinton, 35-6, the season before.

Now that Clinton head coach Andrew Webb and Laurens head coach Chris Liner have agreed to have Red Devils-Raiders as the season-opener (Greenwood and Emerald do the same thing), the cross-county hype is over quickly. Then, the season settles in.

Laurens is the No. 13-ranked team in 5A, according to the High School Sports Report. “It will be difficult to repeat last season’s region success,” FNF (Friday Night Football - Carolinas) says about Laurens, “but if (sophomore QB Ryan) Campbell plays to his potential, they’ll be hard to beat.”

Clinton won’t be impressed by Laurens’ pre-season ranking. Also on the Red Devil schedule for 2016 are two state champions, Abbeville and Chapman, and a team that played for the Upper State Championship, Newberry.

In 2016, Laurens was knocked out of the playoffs by Spartanburg. Clinton was knocked out of the playoffs by Chester.

Laurens has a pre-season, 9-7 win over Woodruff (a member of Clinton’s 3A region) under its belt. That came in the Arthur State Bank Woodruff Showcase, where Clinton defeated Blue Ridge, 20-7. Liner told golaurens.com:

“I thought we played together as a team. We’ve played some really good teams in the preseason, and it was good tonight just to see them play together. We were excited. We played hard, but we’ve been just a step slow, just in slightly slow motion, if that makes sense.”

Liner, along with Webb and Laurens Academy head coach Todd Kirk, will talk about their teams this Friday at the 2017 first meeting of the Laurens County Touchdown Club.

Against Woodruff (6-5 last season), Laurens got 129 yards from senior running back Troy Dendy. Woodruff junior QB Keegan Halloran threw the potential winning touchdown in the final minutes, but the ball was fumbled into the end zone and out of bounds.

For Laurens, sophomore running back Duane Martin scored a 13-yard TD with 2 minutes to play, and kicker Devin Hubner missed the PAT. Earlier, Hubner converted a 30-yard field goal. Campbell had four pass completions for 18 yards and an interception.

Woodruff ran the ball for net 20 yards against Laurens, and Halloran threw for 171 and scored on a 22-yard run. Liner said about the scrimmage:

“For every play we gave them, they gave us one back. Woodruff’s got an elite quarterback who makes you pay when you do some things you shouldn’t be doing. We came up with some big plays when we had to have them. Lots of times, that’s what defense is: bend but don’t break.”

Players To Watch: Looking at Laurens’ first practice in pads, these were some observations by golaurens.com:

-- Senior offensive lineman Shawn Smith is back from an injury, built in the mold of Summie Carlay (University of South Carolina);

-- Chris Jackson is a senior transfer from Hillcrest, working at slot receiver. Also look for receiver Trevor Madden.

-- QB Campbell “seems more confident running the system. Showed some zip on a few passes and worked with Liner on a little more ‘touch’ on his short routes,” the observation says.

-- Senior Dendy, back from shoulder surgery in the offseason, will be the work-horse, partnering with Carado Ray and Duane Martin.

-- Defensive disruptor is Jackson Mahon, a sophomore linebacker and “a player that has a high motor and likes to get after people.”

(The Clinton at Laurens game is this Friday, Aug. 25, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at KC Hanna Stadium. Traditionally, the CHS and LDHS bands perform the pre-game National Anthem together. KC Hanna Stadium is a straight-shot northwest from uptown Clinton on Hwy 76, about 10 miles. Leave early, traffic into the stadium parking lots will be heavy.)