REGION CHAMPIONS

CHS Boys Cross-country is Region Champion

Clinton places 1st with 27 points. Meet Recap: The Clinton High Boys Cross-country Team won its second Region Championship in six years last Tuesday.

The first was Oct. 16, 2012, and the second was Oct. 16, 2018. The Devils were led by Eric Newton who is Region Champion and posted a time of 17:47.

Also earning All-Region honors are:

Nick Perkins, 5th, 18:54;

Billy Hogarth, 6th, 18:56;

Zac Bagwell, 7th, 19:00.

Just missed All-Region honors were:

Keenan Dominick, 12th, 19:24;

David Wilkie, 13th, 19:29.

CHS girls placed 5th with 0 points. Meet recap: It was a tough night for the Lady Red Devils, as only four runners were able to finish the girls’ race:

Zoe Carles, 19th, PR time of 26:41;

Phoebe Carles, 20th, 27:15;

Sophi Carles, 29th, PR time of 29:08;

Erykah Richard, 31st, 31:02.

Girls Tennis:

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 6 B H P HIGH SCHOOL 0

Scores:

# 1 Singles Mary Catherine Dailey defeated Baylee Kelly-Beal 6 – 1, 6 – 4

# 2 Singles Gerri Hill defeated Jessica Callahan 6 – 3, 6 – 2

# 3 Singles Gracie Spangler defeated Olivia Dixon 6 – 2, 6 – 3

# 4 Singles Kaitey Threatt defeated Louise Blake 5 – 7, 6 – 0, 10 – 4

# 5 Singles Reese Gowan defeated Holly Ferguson 6 – 1, 6 – 1

# 1 Doubles Did Not Play

# 2 Doubles Mary Grace Johnson & Gracie Wiggins defeated Rose Latham & Sami Lawter 7 – 5, 6 – 0.

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 4 UNION CO. 3

Scores:

# 1 Singles Mary Catherine Dailey defeated Kristin Kiedi 6 – 1, 6 – 0

# 2 Singles Gerri Hill lost to Emma Cate Childers 6 – 2 6 – 1

# 3 Singles Gracie Spangler lost to Mary Kathryn James 6 – 2, 6 – 1

# 4 Singles Kaitey Threatt lost to Anna Gregory 6 – 4, 7 – 5

# 5 Singles Reese Gowan defeated Julia Bailey 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 1 Doubles Dailey & Spangler defeated Kiedi & Gregory 6 -4, 7 – 5

# 2 Doubles Mary Grace Johnson & Gracie Wiggins defeated Bailey Scott & Kaialle Stepp 6 – 4, 7 – 6 (7 – 5)

Record: 9 – 4 Overall; 6 – 2 Conference

@ WOODRUFF - Thursday

JV FB: Newberry 12, Clinton 6. Coach Glenn said, “Our kids played hard but couldn’t make plays down the stretch to secure a win. Both teams played hard and battled to the end; unfortunately, we came up short. We will make corrections and improve from the loss. I’m still proud of the effort our kids gave.” Record: 4-2, 1-2 in conference.

JV Volleyball: Laurens 2, Clinton 0. Scores: 13-25, 17-25.

Varsity Volleyball: Laurens 3, Clinton 0. Scores: 17-25, 10-25, 23-25.