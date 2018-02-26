Dillard, Younger Pick Up Big South Honors, men's basketball season ends
The Big South Conference announced its annual Men’s Basketball All-Conference teams today, with Senior Reggie Dillard picking up All-Conference Honorable Mention honors, and Sophomore JC Younger earning All-Academic Accolades.
Dillard has played and started in every game so far this season. He leads the team in scoring average, points, field goals made and attempted, and three-pointers made and attempted.
The Greensboro, N.C., native is 10th in the league in scoring and eighth in field goal percentage. He recorded 26 points against SC State and 32 points against Piedmont, which ranked fourth in the PC record book. His .667 three-point field goal percentage (6-9) that game tied for fifth in the record book. Dillard posted 25 points against Campbell and has recorded nine 20-point games this season. He saw his second 30-point game of the season with a career-high 37 against Liberty, which is tied for first in the PC DI record book. His career-best eight three-pointers that game is second. Dillard has led the team in scoring 13 times this season and has posted 23 double-figure scoring games.
Younger has played in every game and has started in 22. The History major with a minor in Secondary Education, scored a career-high 28 points against Toccoa Falls off a career-best 11-of-16 from the field, including a high six three-pointers. His 11 field goals tied for seventh in the PC record book, his six threes tying for fifth. The Mandeville, La., native posted a career-high with a team-leading nine rebounds against Longwood. To round out the regular season he led the team in scoring and rebounds at Campbell. Younger led the team in scoring six times this season and eight times in rebounding. He also posted 15 games with double-digit points, two of them were over 20.
PC opens the Big South Tournament as the #9 seed and will travel to #8 Charleston Southern, Feb. 27, for a 7 p.m., contest.
2017-18 MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
First-Team All-Conference
Xavier Cooks, F, Sr., Winthrop
Chris Clemons, G, Jr., Campbell
Ahmad Thomas, G, Sr., UNC Asheville
Ed Polite Jr., F, Jr., Radford
MaCio Teague, G, Soph., UNC Asheville
Second-Team All-Conference
Christian Keeling, G, Soph., Charleston Southern
David Efianayi, G, R-Jr., Gardner-Webb
Scottie James, F, R-Soph., Liberty
Andre Fox, G, Jr., High Point
Jahaad Proctor, G, Soph., High Point
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Reggie Dillard, G, R-Sr., Presbyterian College
Liam O’Reilly, G, Sr., Gardner-Webb
Marcus Burk, G, Soph., Campbell
Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford
Bjorn Broman, G, Jr., Winthrop
All-Freshman Team
Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford
Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G, Fr., Charleston Southern
Jaheam Cornwall, G, Fr., Gardner-Webb
Elijah Cuffee, G, Fr., Liberty
Justyn Mutts, F, Fr., High Point
All-Academic Team
Cory Gensler, G, Soph., Campbell
Christian Keeling, G, Soph., Charleston Southern
Patrick Zeck, F, Soph., Gardner-Webb
Jahaad Proctor, G, Soph., High Point
Ryan Kemrite, G, R-Sr., Liberty
Dominic Ezeani, G, Soph., Longwood
JC Younger, G, Soph., Presbyterian College
Caleb Tanner, G, Jr., Radford
Kevin Vannatta, G, Sr., UNC Asheville
Anders Broman, G, R-Sr., Winthrop
Player of the Year
Xavier Cooks, F, Sr., Winthrop
Freshman of the Year
Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford
Defensive Player of the Year
Ahmad Thomas, G, Sr., UNC Asheville
Coach of the Year
Mike Jones, Radford
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Kevin Vannatta, G, Sr., UNC Asheville
Blue Hose Drop First Round Game at Charleston Southern
Scoring the Match
A low scoring affair in the first half, both teams shot in the 30s, with CSU taking the slight, 35.5-31.8 advantage. Turnovers played an important part with PC recording 11 to the Bucs’ seven. CSU turned PC’s into 14 points, however. The Blue Hose scored three. The Bucs opened the half with seven straight, but the Blue Hose took advantage of four points by Davon Bell in a 6-2 run to cut the margin to three. With the margin again at three, 14-11, 12:19 to go, the Bucs outscored PC, 11-1, over the next 12 minutes to take a 13-point, 25-12, lead. PC responded with back to back baskets from Bell in the final two minutes to cut the margin to nine, 25-16, at the break.
CSU outscored PC 11-6 in the opening four and a half minutes to takes its largest lead thus far at 14, 36-22, 15:21 to go. Layups from Armel TeTe and JC Younger helped the Blue Hose curt the margin to 10, but that would be as close as the Blue Hose would get, with CSU using a 12-5 run to extend the lead to 17, 48-31, 7:51 left. A 7-3 run by PC made it a 14-point game, 5:51 to go, but eight unanswered by the Bucs, including back to back three-pointers from Christian Keeling and Phlandrous Fleming, took the home team up by 22, 62-40, 3:56 on the clock. PC and CSU traded baskets the remaining four minutes, with the home team coming out on top at the end, 68-51.
Player of the Game
Davon Bell finished four shy of his career-high with a team-leading 23 points, his sixth career 20-point game. Armel TeTe was one shy of his career-best with a team-leading 13 rebounds. Ty Jones led CSU with 17 points, with Mitchell Cortez pacing the team on the boards with seven and in assists with eight. Reggie Dillard closed out his career with 10 points on the night.
Stat of the Match
Charleston Southern shot 44.8% for the game, including 55.6% for the second half, while PC shot 37.7%. PC hit five three-pointers to CSU’s six, with rebounds tied at 34 apiece. PC led the turnover count, 13-8.
Notables
- - PC’s eight blocks tied for second in the PC DI record book.
For the Record
PC finishes 11-21 overall, while Charleston Southern improves to 15-15 and advances to the Big South Tournament Quarterfinals.