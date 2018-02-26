Dillard, Younger Pick Up Big South Honors, men's basketball season ends

The Big South Conference announced its annual Men’s Basketball All-Conference teams today, with Senior Reggie Dillard picking up All-Conference Honorable Mention honors, and Sophomore JC Younger earning All-Academic Accolades.

Dillard has played and started in every game so far this season. He leads the team in scoring average, points, field goals made and attempted, and three-pointers made and attempted.

The Greensboro, N.C., native is 10th in the league in scoring and eighth in field goal percentage. He recorded 26 points against SC State and 32 points against Piedmont, which ranked fourth in the PC record book. His .667 three-point field goal percentage (6-9) that game tied for fifth in the record book. Dillard posted 25 points against Campbell and has recorded nine 20-point games this season. He saw his second 30-point game of the season with a career-high 37 against Liberty, which is tied for first in the PC DI record book. His career-best eight three-pointers that game is second. Dillard has led the team in scoring 13 times this season and has posted 23 double-figure scoring games.

Younger has played in every game and has started in 22. The History major with a minor in Secondary Education, scored a career-high 28 points against Toccoa Falls off a career-best 11-of-16 from the field, including a high six three-pointers. His 11 field goals tied for seventh in the PC record book, his six threes tying for fifth. The Mandeville, La., native posted a career-high with a team-leading nine rebounds against Longwood. To round out the regular season he led the team in scoring and rebounds at Campbell. Younger led the team in scoring six times this season and eight times in rebounding. He also posted 15 games with double-digit points, two of them were over 20.

PC opens the Big South Tournament as the #9 seed and will travel to #8 Charleston Southern, Feb. 27, for a 7 p.m., contest.

2017-18 MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

First-Team All-Conference

Xavier Cooks, F, Sr., Winthrop

Chris Clemons, G, Jr., Campbell

Ahmad Thomas, G, Sr., UNC Asheville

Ed Polite Jr., F, Jr., Radford

MaCio Teague, G, Soph., UNC Asheville

Second-Team All-Conference

Christian Keeling, G, Soph., Charleston Southern

David Efianayi, G, R-Jr., Gardner-Webb

Scottie James, F, R-Soph., Liberty

Andre Fox, G, Jr., High Point

Jahaad Proctor, G, Soph., High Point

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Reggie Dillard, G, R-Sr., Presbyterian College

Liam O’Reilly, G, Sr., Gardner-Webb

Marcus Burk, G, Soph., Campbell

Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford

Bjorn Broman, G, Jr., Winthrop

All-Freshman Team

Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G, Fr., Charleston Southern

Jaheam Cornwall, G, Fr., Gardner-Webb

Elijah Cuffee, G, Fr., Liberty

Justyn Mutts, F, Fr., High Point

All-Academic Team

Cory Gensler, G, Soph., Campbell

Christian Keeling, G, Soph., Charleston Southern

Patrick Zeck, F, Soph., Gardner-Webb

Jahaad Proctor, G, Soph., High Point

Ryan Kemrite, G, R-Sr., Liberty

Dominic Ezeani, G, Soph., Longwood

JC Younger, G, Soph., Presbyterian College

Caleb Tanner, G, Jr., Radford

Kevin Vannatta, G, Sr., UNC Asheville

Anders Broman, G, R-Sr., Winthrop

Player of the Year

Xavier Cooks, F, Sr., Winthrop

Freshman of the Year

Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford

Defensive Player of the Year

Ahmad Thomas, G, Sr., UNC Asheville

Coach of the Year

Mike Jones, Radford

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Kevin Vannatta, G, Sr., UNC Asheville

