Red Hot Blue Hose & weekly honors

Priaulx, Deal Earn Big South Weekly Honors

Presbyterian College junior first baseman AJ Priaulx and senior pitcher Hayden Deal were named Big South Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, the league announced Monday.

It is the first time since 2010 that PC has taken home both honors in the same week.

Priaulx was 6-for-16 (.375) in four wins last week with three runs, two doubles, a home run and six RBIs. The left-handed swinging first baseman had a hit and an RBI in each of the four games, including two multi-hit games and two multi-RBI games.

He hit his second home run of the season, a two-run shot, on Tuesday in an 8-7 win at NC Central. The native of Warner Robins, Ga. was a factor in each game of PC’s sweep of Winthrop over the weekend. Priaulx had a sac fly in the five-run third inning on Friday, a two-run double and a run scored in the win on Saturday and a run and an RBI in PC’s 3-1 win on Sunday.

Deal was impressive on the mound on Sunday, working a one-hit, complete game performance for his third win of the season and capping off the sweep for the Blue Hose. The lefty allowed a lone run on the lone hit, as just five Eagles reached base in the game.

The senior totaled seven strikeouts against one walk and retired the 12 of the first 13 batters that he faced, including 10 straight at one point. Deal, a native of Newton, N.C., finished the game by facing just one above the minimum over the final four innings and retired the final five batters in order. The one hit was the fewest by PC opponent since 2011, when the Blue Hose also held Wofford to just one hit.

The weekly honors were the first in each of their respective careers. PC returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Western Carolina at the PC Baseball Complex.