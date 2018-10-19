Home / Sports / Red Devils won't be in playoffs

Red Devils won't be in playoffs

Fri, 10/19/2018 - 10:32pm Vic MacDonald

Clinton lost out on making the Class AAA playoffs, and Emerald clinched the region 4th spot with a 34-19 win tonight (Oct. 19) at Wilder Stadium.

The Red Devils disappointing run at the playoffs came to an end in black uniforms and helmets with red Devil logos. For the past 4 seasons, Clinton has played at least one game in special uniforms. Darien Bailey, Titus Hood and Elijah Campbell scored the Clinton touchdowns. Hood ran 70 yards to paydirt on the second play of the game. Campbell took a pass 87 yards to the house on the first play of the 4th quarter.

Clinton ran for 280 yards (112 for Bailey). Emerald ran for 440 yards. Clinton committed 5 turnovers.

Next Friday, Clinton plays host to Woodruff, a winner over Mid-Carolina, in the season finale and Senior Night.

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here