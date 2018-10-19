Red Devils won't be in playoffs

Clinton lost out on making the Class AAA playoffs, and Emerald clinched the region 4th spot with a 34-19 win tonight (Oct. 19) at Wilder Stadium.

The Red Devils disappointing run at the playoffs came to an end in black uniforms and helmets with red Devil logos. For the past 4 seasons, Clinton has played at least one game in special uniforms. Darien Bailey, Titus Hood and Elijah Campbell scored the Clinton touchdowns. Hood ran 70 yards to paydirt on the second play of the game. Campbell took a pass 87 yards to the house on the first play of the 4th quarter.

Clinton ran for 280 yards (112 for Bailey). Emerald ran for 440 yards. Clinton committed 5 turnovers.

Next Friday, Clinton plays host to Woodruff, a winner over Mid-Carolina, in the season finale and Senior Night.