The Red Devils Top Male, Female Athletes w-List
Sam Tiller (football, basketball, soccer) and Ashlyn Abercrombie (volleyball, basketball, softball) are the 2018 Clinton High School Male & Female Athletes of the Year. The award criteria encourages student-athletes to successfully complete at least 3 sports seasons in an academic year. Much more about the Tuesday evening (May 22) Winter-Spring Athletics Banquet will be in the May 30 issue of The Clinton Chronicle. Academic awards are May 29 at Clinton High School, and 2018 Commencement (a ticketed event) will be Friday, June 1.
Red Devil Athletes Are Honored
Clinton High School Athletics has announced these Winter/Spring Banquet Award Winners:
Girls Soccer:
MVP- Tania Contreras
Sportsmanship- Nina Sauls
Hustle Award- Ana Perez
JV Boys Soccer:
Hustle Award- Wyatt McWatters
Varsity Boys Soccer:
All-Region Players- JP Snelgrove, Sam Tiller, Juan Lawson, Patrick Nelson
MVP- Jack Snelgrove
Sportsmanship- Cameron Nichols
Boys Tennis:
MVP- Isaac MacMillan
Kevin Adams Award (KDA)- Kyler Simmons
Sportsmanship- Alexander Windsor
Region Player of the Year- Isaac MacMillan
All Region Players- Isaac MacMillan, Ike Waldron, Tyler Trevino
Region Coach of the Year- Clovis Simmons
All-State Players- Isaac MacMillan, Ike Waldron
SCHSL 3A Singles Selection- Isaac MacMillan, Ike Waldron
North/South All-Star Selection- Isaac MacMillan
6 Consecutive Region Titles Award- Clovis Simmons
Girls Track:
Field Event MVP- Keria Dendy
Running MVP- Quiana Suber
Most Improved- Mia Smith
All-Region- Maya Smith, Quiana Suber, Keria Dendy, Tu'nidra Richey, Aaliyah Johnston, Deasia Boyd, Paige Trent, Ava Machione, and Erykah Richards
Region Coach of the Year- Paige Drisgula
Record Breaker- De'Asia Boyd and Paige Trent
4X100 State Champions: Mia Smith, Tu'nidra Richey, Aaliyah Johnston, Quiana Suber
State Meet Participants: Deasia Boyd, Maya Smith, Tu'nidra Richey, Aaliyah Johnston, Quiana Suber, and Keria Dendy
Boys Track:
Field Event MVP- PJ Bluford
Running MVP- William Scott
Most Improved- Tad Ray
Golf:
MVP- Phoebe Carles
Sportsmanship- Blaine Crisp
All-Region Players- Phoebe Carles
C-Team Baseball:
Hustler Award- Luke White
JV Baseball:
Hustler Award- Kimon Quarles
Varsity Baseball:
MVP- Taylor Bailey
Cal Gault Award- Dawson Green
Sportsmanship- Jarrett Varn
All-Region Players- Taylor Bailey
C-Team Softball:
Hustler Award- Haleigh Gambrell
JV Softball:
Hustler Award- Kaitlyn Baker
Varsity Softball:
MVP- Hunter Benson
Sportsmanship- Savanna Campbell
All-Region Players- Kamryn Akins and Hunter Benson
Athletic Trainers:
Student Athletic Trainer of the Year- Allisah Williamson
JV Cheerleaders:
Spirit Award- Savanna Moates
Varsity Cheerleading:
Caroline Sease Award- Alexiona Carwise
MVP- Sharice Harp
JV Girls Basketball:
Hustle Award- Adaijah Dendy
Varsity Girls Basketball:
Sportsmanship- Latoria Johnson
MVP- De'Shanti Watts
Most Improved- Ashlyn Abercrombie
All County Players- De'Shanti Watts and Savanna Campbell
All-Region Players- De'Shanti Watts and Savanna Campbell
Region Coach of the Year- John Gardner
JV Boys Basketball:
Hustle Award- Kimon Quarles
Varsity Boys Basketball:
Bobby Brock Legacy Group Camp Scholarship- JD Payne
Sportsmanship- Jahleed Cook
MVP- JD Payne
All-County Players- JD Payne, Jahleed Cook, Zay Bennett, Zay Hurley, Vilo Boyd
All County Player of the Year- JD Payne
Pre-Season Player of the Year- Zay Hurley
All Region Players- JD Payne, Jahleed Cook
All County Coach of the Year- Eddie Romines
Most Improved- Zech James
Male Athlete of the Year- Sam Tiller
Female Athlete of the Year- Ashlyn Abercrombie.