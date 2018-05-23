The Red Devils Top Male, Female Athletes w-List

Sam Tiller (football, basketball, soccer) and Ashlyn Abercrombie (volleyball, basketball, softball) are the 2018 Clinton High School Male & Female Athletes of the Year. The award criteria encourages student-athletes to successfully complete at least 3 sports seasons in an academic year. Much more about the Tuesday evening (May 22) Winter-Spring Athletics Banquet will be in the May 30 issue of The Clinton Chronicle. Academic awards are May 29 at Clinton High School, and 2018 Commencement (a ticketed event) will be Friday, June 1.

Red Devil Athletes Are Honored

Clinton High School Athletics has announced these Winter/Spring Banquet Award Winners:

Girls Soccer:

MVP- Tania Contreras

Sportsmanship- Nina Sauls

Hustle Award- Ana Perez

JV Boys Soccer:

Hustle Award- Wyatt McWatters

Varsity Boys Soccer:

All-Region Players- JP Snelgrove, Sam Tiller, Juan Lawson, Patrick Nelson

MVP- Jack Snelgrove

Sportsmanship- Cameron Nichols

Boys Tennis:

MVP- Isaac MacMillan

Kevin Adams Award (KDA)- Kyler Simmons

Sportsmanship- Alexander Windsor

Region Player of the Year- Isaac MacMillan

All Region Players- Isaac MacMillan, Ike Waldron, Tyler Trevino

Region Coach of the Year- Clovis Simmons

All-State Players- Isaac MacMillan, Ike Waldron

SCHSL 3A Singles Selection- Isaac MacMillan, Ike Waldron

North/South All-Star Selection- Isaac MacMillan

6 Consecutive Region Titles Award- Clovis Simmons

Girls Track:

Field Event MVP- Keria Dendy

Running MVP- Quiana Suber

Most Improved- Mia Smith

All-Region- Maya Smith, Quiana Suber, Keria Dendy, Tu'nidra Richey, Aaliyah Johnston, Deasia Boyd, Paige Trent, Ava Machione, and Erykah Richards

Region Coach of the Year- Paige Drisgula

Record Breaker- De'Asia Boyd and Paige Trent

4X100 State Champions: Mia Smith, Tu'nidra Richey, Aaliyah Johnston, Quiana Suber

State Meet Participants: Deasia Boyd, Maya Smith, Tu'nidra Richey, Aaliyah Johnston, Quiana Suber, and Keria Dendy

Boys Track:

Field Event MVP- PJ Bluford

Running MVP- William Scott

Most Improved- Tad Ray

Golf:

MVP- Phoebe Carles

Sportsmanship- Blaine Crisp

All-Region Players- Phoebe Carles

C-Team Baseball:

Hustler Award- Luke White

JV Baseball:

Hustler Award- Kimon Quarles

Varsity Baseball:

MVP- Taylor Bailey

Cal Gault Award- Dawson Green

Sportsmanship- Jarrett Varn

All-Region Players- Taylor Bailey

C-Team Softball:

Hustler Award- Haleigh Gambrell

JV Softball:

Hustler Award- Kaitlyn Baker

Varsity Softball:

MVP- Hunter Benson

Sportsmanship- Savanna Campbell

All-Region Players- Kamryn Akins and Hunter Benson

Athletic Trainers:

Student Athletic Trainer of the Year- Allisah Williamson

JV Cheerleaders:

Spirit Award- Savanna Moates

Varsity Cheerleading:

Caroline Sease Award- Alexiona Carwise

MVP- Sharice Harp

JV Girls Basketball:

Hustle Award- Adaijah Dendy

Varsity Girls Basketball:

Sportsmanship- Latoria Johnson

MVP- De'Shanti Watts

Most Improved- Ashlyn Abercrombie

All County Players- De'Shanti Watts and Savanna Campbell

All-Region Players- De'Shanti Watts and Savanna Campbell

Region Coach of the Year- John Gardner

JV Boys Basketball:

Hustle Award- Kimon Quarles

Varsity Boys Basketball:

Bobby Brock Legacy Group Camp Scholarship- JD Payne

Sportsmanship- Jahleed Cook

MVP- JD Payne

All-County Players- JD Payne, Jahleed Cook, Zay Bennett, Zay Hurley, Vilo Boyd

All County Player of the Year- JD Payne

Pre-Season Player of the Year- Zay Hurley

All Region Players- JD Payne, Jahleed Cook

All County Coach of the Year- Eddie Romines

Most Improved- Zech James

Male Athlete of the Year- Sam Tiller

Female Athlete of the Year- Ashlyn Abercrombie.