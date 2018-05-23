Home / Sports / The Red Devils Top Male, Female Athletes

The Red Devils Top Male, Female Athletes

Wed, 05/23/2018 - 1:05pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photo by Vic MacDonald for MyClintonNews.com

Sam Tiller (football, basketball, soccer) and Ashlyn Abercrombie (volleyball, basketball, softball) are the 2018 Clinton High School Male & Female Athletes of the Year. The award criteria encourages student-athletes to successfully complete at least 3 sports seasons in an academic year. Much more about the Tuesday evening (May 22) Winter-Spring Athletics Banquet will be in the May 30 issue of The Clinton Chronicle. Academic awards are May 28 at Clinton High School, and 2018 Commencement (a ticketed event) will be Friday, June 1.

 

 

