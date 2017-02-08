Red Devils take to social media

Red Devil social media

With the start of the 2017-18 school year, the CHS Athletic Department is rolling out an official Facebook page and a new Twitter handle in order to streamline delivery of news and scores from the Red Devils. Be sure to like our Facebook page (Clinton Red Devil Athletics) and follow us on Twitter @ClintonHSSports.

Athletic Director Nickie Templeton announces Meet the Devils for fall sports will be on Thursday, August 17, at 6 pm in the CHS gym.

JV and varsity cheerleaders, JV and varsity volleyball players, girls’ tennis players, cross country team members, and the JV and varsity football teams will be recognized. CMS cheerleaders, volleyball players, and football players will also receive recognition.

Today, the Red Devils are in Greenville visiting the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital.

CHS Athletics has announced that on Aug. 24, the Clinton and Laurens high schools cross-country teams will run the Aug. 25th season-opener game ball from Clinton to Laurens. Times and more details will be announced - make plans to line the streets to cheer on the runners.

According to the Red Devil schedule, these are chances for fans to see the Clinton team in action before the opener:

--Aug. 5 @ Emerald, 10 a.m.

--Aug. 8 @ BHP, TBD

--Aug. 10 @Woodruff, 6 p.m. game scrimmage

--Aug.11 Clinton Game Night, 7 p.m.; game scrimmage Woodruff v. Ben Lippen; Clinton v. Strom Thurmond

--Aug. 16 Blacksburg, 6 p.m. (home)

The South Carolina High School League has announced re-alignment for 2018-20. Region 3 AAA adds Emerald (Greenwood) and loses Broome and Chapman (to Region 2). Region 3 will be:

Clinton

Emerald

Mid-Carolina

Newberry

Woodruff

http://www.schsl.org/2017Forms/18-20realignment.pdf