Red Devils rockin' the hardwood

Clinton High Athletics Director Nickie Templeton has provided this update about Red Devil sports and events:

Good morning! I hope this email finds you rested and ready to start the new year. I wanted to send out a quick update from the CHS Athletic Department regarding up and coming events ..... make note of the dates and we hope to see you out and about supporting the coaches and student athletes that work so hard for CHS Athletics and our schools!

Today Jan 4th: JV Boys and Girls Basketball at home vs. Emerald starting at 6:00.

Jan 5th: JV Boys and Girls Basketball at home vs. Chapman starting at 6:00 & CMS Red Teams play at home starting at 5:00. Booster Club Meeting in the main office conference room at 6:00 and all members are invited to attend.

Jan 6th: Varsity Boys and Girls open up conference play at Chapman starting at 6:00 ***Game may change due to forecast for the weekend**

Jan 9th: JV Boys and Girls at Mid Carolina STARTING AT 4:30....this is a change from the original schedule. CMS White Teams at Home at 5:00

Jan 10th: Coach McCarthy will host a baseball parent meeting prior to open house. Open House is 6-7 at CHS. Varsity Girls and Boys Basketball open home conference play vs. Mid Carolina at home at 6:00. CMS Red Teams play at home starting at 5:00.

Jan 11th: FALL SPORT AWARDS BANQUET AT 6:30 in the CHS Auditorium.

Jan 12th: JV Girls and Boys Basketball at home vs. Newberry starting at 6:00. CMS White teams at home starting at 5:00.

Jan 13th: Varsity Girls and Boys Basketball away at Newberry starting at 6:00. This is a huge match up for our teams and for our season. Newberry was picked #4 in the state in preseason selections, and the Varsity boys lost in overtime to Newberry in a tournament over Christmas break by only 3 points. Come out and support both teams!!