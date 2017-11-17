Red Devils Returns - Allison to assist baseball coaching

Allison is named to Red Devil baseball position

Clinton High School Athletics announced Friday the hiring of Landon Allison as assistant baseball coach.

Former CHS student-athlete, Allison will graduate from Newberry College in December with a major in Sports Management and minor in Coaching and Business.

He started his career at Spartanburg Methodist where he played baseball, and he transferred to Newberry College where he played baseball for two years. He chose to not play baseball his senior season so that he could graduate this December.

CHS Athletics Director Nickie Templeton said, “Landon accepted the Assistant Baseball Position for CHS this morning, and we are thrilled to have him on board!”