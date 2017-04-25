Red Devils in playoffs

Clinton High School varsity baseball travels to Camden TONIGHT for the 1st round of AAA baseball action.

First pitch is set for 6:30 pm. The game will be broadcast on-line at www.largetime.net and on WPCC - 1410 AM and 96.5 FM - with Buddy Bridges and Gene Simmons on the call.

Also today (April 25), Clinton boys tennis completes its regular season at Mid-Carolina (postponed from Monday by rain), track competes at Broome in the Region Meet, boys soccer is at home - JV 5:30 pm, varsity 7 pm - against Newberry, and JV girls soccer plays at Newberry.