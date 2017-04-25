Home / Sports / Red Devils in playoffs

Red Devils in playoffs

Tue, 04/25/2017 - 9:07am Vic MacDonald
Clinton baseball travels to Camden tonight

Clinton High School varsity baseball travels to Camden TONIGHT for the 1st round of AAA baseball action.

First pitch is set for 6:30 pm. The game will be broadcast on-line at www.largetime.net and on WPCC - 1410 AM and 96.5 FM - with Buddy Bridges and Gene Simmons on the call. 

Also today (April 25), Clinton boys tennis completes its regular season at Mid-Carolina (postponed from Monday by rain), track competes at Broome in the Region Meet, boys soccer is at home - JV 5:30 pm, varsity 7 pm - against Newberry, and JV girls soccer plays at Newberry.

 

