Red Devils again second best team in state AAA

The Clinton High boys' tennis team is State AAA Runner-up, falling today to champion Bishop England.

Clinton won the Region 3 AAA title and was undefeated in region play. No. 1 singles player Ike Waldron was undefeated in region play, 19-0. Waldron won his #1 singles match today, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

In other action, Connor Donley lost 0-6, 0-6; Anders Orr lost 0-6, 1-6; Hayden Miner lost 0-6, 0-6; Brandon Campbell lost 3-6, 0-6; and Eli Brewer and Hayden Stinson lost 0-6, 0-6. Bailey Saurez and Henry Curtis also are members of Coach Clovis Simmons' team. This is the 3rd trip in a row to the finals for Clinton boys' tennis (lost two years ago to Hanahan, lost last year to Bishop England) at the Cayce Tennis Center.

Clinton advanced 4-3 over Camden; 4-2 over Seneca; and 6-0 over West Oak. As a region champion, the Red Devils got a 1st round bye.

Simmons said Brandon Campbell who has been playing tennis only 4 months "did well out there. I would encourage them to hit a lot of tennis balls. I was real pleased for Ike to be aggressive and stay aggressive. Three years in row being here, that really paid off for Ike, he was not in awe of everything; I told him was going to have to be a leader because I was going to be doing other things and he did. It was a good day, a good season. We graduated 4, and all 4 had major spots on the team, that was huge. Tradition helps a lot. Traditionally, they don't want to be the ones that fall short. They pushed a little harder in the playoff -- they really did gut it out in the Camden match."