Red Devils advance, 53-42, over Pendleton

The Energizer Bunny strikes again.

Vilo Boyd gave Clinton his usual shot of adrenaline scoring two layups at the end of the 3rd quarter, stopping a layup with a foul and motoring around the court, while coming off the bench, in Clinton's 2nd round playoff win Friday over Pendleton. Clinton, 20-3 on the season, advances to the 3rd round with a home game Tuesday against Berea, a 3OT winner over Chester.

"We bring Vilo Boyd off the bench for defense, and he's like the Energizer Bunny," Clinton boys basketball head coach Eddie Romines said. The three baskets to end the 3rd quarter, two by Boyd, "recharged us," Romines said. "We had lost a little momentum. Vilo gave us a spark off the bench.

"This team plays hard. This team plays together. It's the most unselfish team I've been around."

The win puts Clinton one game away from the Upper State Championship, a place the Red Devils haven't been since 2002 and 2003. Romines said he was able to scout Pendleton with four game videos provided by fellow coach Chris Wofford. He expects Coach Wofford will work the same magic with Berea. Through the scouting, Romines knew Clinton would have a size advantage inside - early on, the Red Devil guards just kept feeding the big men.

"This was a team effort. We knew we had to win the battle of the boards," Romines said.

Senior point guard Tymori Tribble gave the Red Devils breathing room with two free throws with 32 seconds on the game clock, pushing the lead to 11 points. A Jalen Carter layup gave the Red Devils a 50-40 lead with 1:13 to play, and Clinton was playing keep-away from the Pendleton defenders. Zay Hurley's layup with 6 minutes on the game clock made the Clinton lead 12 points and Hurley added two free throws at the 2:46 mark. Pendleton hit a 3 pointer to cut the lead to 7, and took a timeout. Carter's layup followed the timeout as Pendleton was scrambling to foul and extend the game.

Hustling for the 50-50 balls and finding some outside shooting, Pendleton trimmed the Clinton lead to 3 heading toward the end of the third quarter. That's when Zay Bennett hit a layup, and Boyd hit two layups and converted one of two free throws to push the Clinton lead back out to 9, 38-29. Clinton led 15-10 at the end of the 1st quarter, and 27-17 at halftime.

During the halftime break, the varsity cheerleaders collected donations from the large crowd for SC Make-a-Wish. Clinton High has set a goal of $7,000, to send a child on a wish-fulfilling trip, and before the halftime collection had reached the $5,600 mark.

For the game, Carter - who this week was named an All-State AAA player - scored 15 points, Hurley added 14, and Tribble and Boyd ("the Energizer Bunny") scored 8 each.