A Red Devil Update

STAFF CHANGES: CHS Athletics has announced the following staff changes and additions:

The new Assistant Athletic Director will be Dr. David Barnes. “He is not a new face to CHS, and he brings a multitude of wisdom back to athletics. I am looking forward to working with him once again!!” AD Nickie Templeton said.

TJ Lanford is joining the CHS Baseball staff. He is a graduate of CHS and former athlete, and he will be a positive addition to the CHS Red Devil Baseball team, Templeton said.

Officer Kasey Templeton, Resource Officer at CMS, will be the CMS Volleyball Coach. “We are fortunate to have a city representative on the coaching staff,” Templeton said.

Mariel Fridy will be moving up to JV Volleyball, and she will also be taking the JV Girls' Soccer Position with Joe Benson as the Varsity Girls' Soccer coach. “We are excited for her new roles!” Templeton said.

Congrats to Andrew Campbell as he will take on his new role as Head 8th Grade Football Coach. “We are fortunate to have Coach Campbell in multiple roles with CHS Athletics,” Templeton said.

Jason Speaks, a Clinton native who works with the Girls' AAU basketball program, will fill the JV Girls' Basketball position. “We are excited to have Jason at CHS in this role!” Templeton said.

“Last, but not least, Nick Mann will be jumping on board as the JV Boys' Soccer Coach for next school year. Nick will start his teaching and coaching career, and we are excited to have Nick join our staff.”

FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS: Clinton High School Football season ticket sales for the 2018 season will be Monday - Thursday, on June 11-14, June 25-28, July 9-12, July 16-19, August 6-10, and Aug, 13-17 (after 2:30 p.m. by appointment only).

Info: Kathy Schumpert, 864-938-1981; Nickie Templeton, 864-938-1982.

The cost is: Senior Citizens, 60 and older, $20, season ticket and parking pass; all others, $45, season ticket and parking pass; parking space is limited.

Senior Citizen Athletic Pass holders will need to get a new pass for the 2018 school year.

To purchase tickets at CHS: drive straight as you enter CHS and park in front of main gym; enter through the main gym door and see Kathy Schumpert or Nickie Templeton.

Templeton said, “We are looking forward to seeing out Red Devil Fans in the 2018 football season. Thank you for supporting the CHS Athletic Program.”

The first football game at Wilder Stadium will be Friday, Aug. 24, hosting the Laurens Raiders.

BOOSTER GOLF: The Clinton High School Booster Club’s annual golf tournament will be Thursday, July 26, at Musgrove Mill Golf Club. Breakfast served at 8:30, followed by a shotgun start at 10. Awards to first- and second-place scores in gross and net divisions, along with awards for closest to the pin and long drive. For more information, contact CHS athletics director Nickie Templeton, (864) 938-1982.