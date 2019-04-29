Red Devil Sports has a spring in its step

Congratulations to the CHS Softball Team on a great season and advancement to playoffs W-UPDATE: TENNIS TODAY at home.

CHS Softball hosted and won a playoff game at the CHS Softball Field Saturday morning at 10:00 vs. Fairfield Central - and play at Chesnee TODAY. I hope you can come out and support this team, Coach Ryan Caughman, Coach G Ramage, Coach Molly Scarborough, and Coach Kasey Templeton!

TODAY, Monday, April 29th, the CHS Golf Team will host the region tournament at Lakeside Golf Course. This is the most important match of the year because it will determine the region champion. The first team will tee off at 8:00!!

Boys Tennis is Region Champs once again under the leadership of your Hall of Fame Coach, Clovis Simmons! Please congratulate this team when you see them. They will start playoffs this week at the tennis courts at CMS! Come on out!

NOTE: Red Devil sophomore Ike Waldron was undefeated in Region play this season, 19-0!

The CHS Varsity Girls' Soccer team is in the first year of existence, and during this first year, the girls finished 3rd and advanced to playoffs. Coach Joe Benson has done a phenomenal job leading these young girls, and they will play today at Chapman in the first round of playoffs.

The CHS Varsity Boys' Soccer team finished 4th place and with a winning season! This is a great group of young men led by Coach John Michael Hammond, and they will continue their season with a playoff game at Carolina on Tuesday.

The winter/spring sports banquet will be May 21st and will start at 5:30.

GO BIG RED! - Nickie Templeton

UPDATE:

CHS Track:

13 Girls will advance to Upper State Qualifier

Girls Lost region 183-181

Region Champions

Girls 4x100 Maya Smith-Aaliyah Johnston-Patients Adams-Quiana Suber, 4x400 Patients Adams-Deasia Boyd-Devionna Walker-Aaliyah Johnston, Maya Smith 100m, Aaliyah Johnston 200m, Quiana Suber 400m

Pagie Trent set school record in 1mile with a time of 5:48.8

12 Boys will advance to Upper State Qualifier

We had another record number of athletes qualify for the AAA Upper State Track Meet in Seneca this Saturday. In addition, a few athletes hold some of the top times in the state for AAA track and field.

- our girls 4x100 team posted the top time in the state for AAA girls with a time 49.46 sec

- Aaliyah Johnston, Maya Smith and Quiana Suber go into Saturday as the top three girl sprinters in the 200, 100 and 400m respectively

- PJ Bluford won the Region III boys field track MVP, qualifying for long jump, high jump and the 4x100

- Paige Trent broke the Clinton High School record in the 1600m!!

- Keria Dendy hopes to retain her title as one of the top thrower in the state

- Asia Boyd hopes to make it to the state meet in the 800m for a school record of three times in a row!!

Good luck to all CHS athletes on Saturday. This truly is a great time to be a devil.

CHS Softball:

Congratulations to the CHS Softball Team as they ended their season last night with their 3rd game in the 3A playoffs against Chesnee. This team finished with a 15 win season with only 7 losses. The future is bright for this team.

CHS Girls Soccer:

Congratulations to the CHS Girls Soccer Team as they ended their season last night in the first ever 3A playoff appearance in school history for Girls Soccer at Chapman. This was the first season for the CHS Girls Soccer Team, and they finished with a 3rd place finish in the region and an 11 win season.

CHS Boys Soccer:

Let's wish the CHS Boys Soccer team good luck as they travel today to Carolina High to play in the first round of the 3A playoffs! GO BIG RED!

****CHS Boys Tennis: HOME TODAY!!!!!!!!!*******

The REGION CHAMPION Boys Tennis Team will host Seneca today in the 2nd round of the 3A playoffs at the CMS Courts.... Let's get a crowd there to cheer them on! GO BIG RED!