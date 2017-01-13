That Red Devil spirit shines brightly
Clinton High School Athletics and the Athletic Booster Club celebrated a successful Fall 2016 season with an awards presentation on Wednesday. Listed below are the award winners; members of all teams received certificates, letters or bars depending on their seasons with their fall sport. Full coverage on Sports and Spotlight will be in the Jan. 18 issue of The Clinton Chronicle.
2016-2017 Fall Sports Awards Banquet
All Region Volleyball
Brooke Tallman
Alexis Pagano
Corey Nichols
All Region Cross Country
Maren Vondergeest
All Region Football
Charlie Craven
Zi’Kail Livingston
Tashymen Boyd
Jishon Payne
Mark Wise
Donte Reeder
All Region Tennis
Gracie Waldron
Elizabeth Jones
Mary Katherine Kelly
All State Volleyball
Brooke Tallman
All State Tennis
Gracie Waldron
Football Players of the Week:
Rakevis Brown- Laurens
Sincere Hunt- Laurens
Zi’Kail Livingston- Laurens, Newberry, Woodruff
Kody Varn- Laurens
Austin Seymore- Greer
Ji’Shon Payne- Greer
Tyreke Watts- Greer, Aiken
Dakota Webb- Aiken, Woodruff
Tashymen Boyd- Abbeville, Woodruff
Zac Ray- Abbeville
Mark Wise- Abbeville, Broome, Woodruff
Tquan Cromer- Chesnee
Kris Holmes- Chesnee
Elvis Fitz- Chapman, Newberry
Aaron Copeland- Chapman
Arjiron Thomas- Mid Carolina
Nick Carroll- Mid Carolina
Charlie Craven- Mid Carolina
Keith Neal- Mid Carolina
Harmon Davenport- Newberry
KoKo Richey- Broome
Donte’ Reeder- Broome
Reggie Valentine- Chester
Vilo Boyd- Chester
Austin Francis- Chester
Record Breakers Football:
Donte’ Reeder: Receptions in a season- 52
Aaron Copeland: Receptions in a game (tied)- 10 vs. Chapman
Receiving Yards in a game- 149 vs. Chapman
Charlie Craven: Passing yards in a season- 1,678
Pass attempts in a game- 31 vs. Greer
Pass attempts in a season- 236
Pass completions in a game- 22 vs. Chapman
Pass completions in a season- 147
All time leading passer- 2,981 Yards
Varsity Football:
MVP: Charlie Craven
Best Defense: Zi’Kail Livingston
Best Blocker: Ji’shon Payne
Sportsmanship: Shy Spearman
Most Improved: Dakota Webb
Gayle Ellis Award: Kishan Patel
High School Blitz Sportsmanship Award “Heart of a Champion Award”: Shy Spearman
JV Football Hustle Awards:
Cameron Nichols
Darien Bailey
Tennis:
MVP: Elizabeth Jones
Sportsmanship: Mary Katherine Kelly
Cross Country:
Girls MVP: Maren Vondergeest
Girls Sportsmanship: Audrey Atkinson
Boys MVP: William Scott
Boys Sportsmanship: Dylan Templeton
JV Volleyball:
Hustle Award: Adaline Stephens
Varsity Volleyball:
MVP: Mary Grace Smith
Sportsmanship: Sara Olivia Stephens
Bobby Simmons Service Award: Lib Bagwell