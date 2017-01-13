That Red Devil spirit shines brightly

Clinton High School Athletics and the Athletic Booster Club celebrated a successful Fall 2016 season with an awards presentation on Wednesday. Listed below are the award winners; members of all teams received certificates, letters or bars depending on their seasons with their fall sport. Full coverage on Sports and Spotlight will be in the Jan. 18 issue of The Clinton Chronicle.

2016-2017 Fall Sports Awards Banquet

All Region Volleyball

Brooke Tallman

Alexis Pagano

Corey Nichols

All Region Cross Country

Maren Vondergeest

All Region Football

Charlie Craven

Zi’Kail Livingston

Tashymen Boyd

Jishon Payne

Mark Wise

Donte Reeder

All Region Tennis

Gracie Waldron

Elizabeth Jones

Mary Katherine Kelly

All State Volleyball

Brooke Tallman

All State Tennis

Gracie Waldron

Football Players of the Week:

Rakevis Brown- Laurens

Sincere Hunt- Laurens

Zi’Kail Livingston- Laurens, Newberry, Woodruff

Kody Varn- Laurens

Austin Seymore- Greer

Ji’Shon Payne- Greer

Tyreke Watts- Greer, Aiken

Dakota Webb- Aiken, Woodruff

Tashymen Boyd- Abbeville, Woodruff

Zac Ray- Abbeville

Mark Wise- Abbeville, Broome, Woodruff

Tquan Cromer- Chesnee

Kris Holmes- Chesnee

Elvis Fitz- Chapman, Newberry

Aaron Copeland- Chapman

Arjiron Thomas- Mid Carolina

Nick Carroll- Mid Carolina

Charlie Craven- Mid Carolina

Keith Neal- Mid Carolina

Harmon Davenport- Newberry

KoKo Richey- Broome

Donte’ Reeder- Broome

Reggie Valentine- Chester

Vilo Boyd- Chester

Austin Francis- Chester

Record Breakers Football:

Donte’ Reeder: Receptions in a season- 52

Aaron Copeland: Receptions in a game (tied)- 10 vs. Chapman

Receiving Yards in a game- 149 vs. Chapman

Charlie Craven: Passing yards in a season- 1,678

Pass attempts in a game- 31 vs. Greer

Pass attempts in a season- 236

Pass completions in a game- 22 vs. Chapman

Pass completions in a season- 147

All time leading passer- 2,981 Yards

Varsity Football:

MVP: Charlie Craven

Best Defense: Zi’Kail Livingston

Best Blocker: Ji’shon Payne

Sportsmanship: Shy Spearman

Most Improved: Dakota Webb

Gayle Ellis Award: Kishan Patel

High School Blitz Sportsmanship Award “Heart of a Champion Award”: Shy Spearman

JV Football Hustle Awards:

Cameron Nichols

Darien Bailey

Tennis:

MVP: Elizabeth Jones

Sportsmanship: Mary Katherine Kelly

Cross Country:

Girls MVP: Maren Vondergeest

Girls Sportsmanship: Audrey Atkinson

Boys MVP: William Scott

Boys Sportsmanship: Dylan Templeton

JV Volleyball:

Hustle Award: Adaline Stephens

Varsity Volleyball:

MVP: Mary Grace Smith

Sportsmanship: Sara Olivia Stephens

Bobby Simmons Service Award: Lib Bagwell