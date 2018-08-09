Red Devil points explosion

Sam Tiller’s scoop and score touchdown, and 5 point after TD kicks, led the way on a night when everybody contributed, in Clinton’s 47-0 win at Powdersville.

The 1-2 Red Devils ran all over the 0-3 Patriots, 242 yards on the ground for Clinton to 19 net yards rushing for Powdersville. Last week, against Broome, Clinton football head coach Andrew Webb said they had to run the ball to win – last night, they certainly did, and 2 touchdown tosses among Konnor Richardson’s 3 pass completions certainly didn’t hurt.

One of those completions was Clinton’s first touchdown, a 61-yard Richardson to Titus Hood completion with 8:16 to play in the 1st quarter (Tiller PAT).

Greg Sanders ran in the next score, 2 yards, with 4:36 to play in the first (kick no good).

JyKorie Gary scored from 9 yards out with 5 minutes before halftime (Tiller kick).

Richardson to PJ Bluford, 37 yards on the pass completion, found paydirt with 33 seconds until halftime (Tiller kick).

Sanders ran it in again from 1 yard out with 9:30 left in the 3rd quarter (Tiller kick).

Tiller recovered a fumble and took it 44 yards to the house with 7:37 left in the third (Tiller kick).

Cameron Nichols rounded out the scoring with 3:43 left to play on a 2-yard run (kick failed).

Sanders ran for 84 yards, and running backs Hood, Gary, Nigel Fant and Kimon Quarles combined to gain more than 100 yards rushing. Elijah Campbell added a 15-yard pass reception to Hood’s 61-yard catch and Bluford’s 37-yard catch.

Clinton’s defense played much better, pitching a shutout after surrendering more than 70 points to Laurens and Broome combined. Clinton’s secondary had a bend-but-not-break game, allowing 11 pass completions for 133 yards, with no Patriot opponent finding the endzone.

This Friday, the Red Devils host Wren in non-conference action at Wilder Stadium.

Scores of interest:

Hillcrest 42, Laurens 24

St. John's Christian 66, Laurens Academy 12

Batesburg-Leesville 37, Mid-Carolina 11

Chapin 37, Newberry 22

Greenwood Christian 46, Ware Shoals 28

Pendleton 50, Berea 0

Union County 46, Broome 14

Woodruff 48, Seneca 7

Wren 48, Easley 7