Red Devil Keith Neal headed to Methodist

Clinton High senior football and basketball player Keith Neal signed a National Letter of Intent today to attend and play football at Methodist University.

He is attending the Fayetteville, NC university to compete for a spot on the defensive line, possibly nose guard where he played this season for the Red Devils. He plans to major in Business Administration, with the idea of owning his own business.

"Keith came to us as a sophomore from Laurens, and he jumped right in," Clinton High football head coach Andrew Webb said. "Everything he has gotten, he earned. He participated in 26 workouts last summer. He took the SAT as a junior and kept taking it, to ge his scores up."

Neal signed and announced his college decision in front of an auditorium full of his schoolmates. Clinton High stages these brief signing ceremonies to give the players and their families recognition, but also to promote the idea of college for everyone in 4-year or 2-year settings, depending on the student's interest.

"It is an experience for the younger (students), the ones I played with last year," Neal said. The senior was a forward on the Red Devil varsity boys basketball team that played Saturday for the Upper State Championship.

"It's the best basketball team I've ever been on," he said.

Neal said he visited Methodist two weeks ago, and he and his family had dinner with the coaches. "I felt at home," he said. Maryville and Greensboro, in NC, also expressed interest in Neal as a defensive player. He credited the Clinton High coaches with teaching him defensive line techniques enabling him to take the next step into college.