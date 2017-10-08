Red Devil Football at home Friday

TONIGHT: The Clinton High Red Devils travel to Woodruff tonight (Aug. 10) for the Wolverines’ annual football jamboree.

CHS opens the jamboree at 6:30, facing the Fighting Tigers from Blue Ridge High School.

Tomorrow night, August 11, Clinton is hosting Game Night. Gates will open at 6.

Woodruff will face Ben Lippen at 7. The Red Devils will face Strom Thurmond in the second contest.

Cost is $6 per person, and only SCHSL passes will be accepted. Come out and support YOUR Red Devils! #GOBIGRED

The season-opener will be Aug. 25, 7:30 pm at KC Hanna Stadium, Laurens District High School. On Thursday, Aug. 17, the Red Devils will host Meet the Devils, for CHS and Clinton Middle School falls teams, in the CHS gym. The public is invited to this free event.