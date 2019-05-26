Home / Sports / Red Devil Football Is Back

Red Devil Football Is Back

Sun, 05/26/2019 - 11:40am Vic MacDonald
The 2019 Varsity Red Devils football schedule has been released.   The Red Devils open at county rival Laurens High School on Friday, August 30. September holds non-conference games, including Homecoming on Friday, September 27, vs. Pendleton.  Region games begin on Friday, October 4, when Clinton hosts Union County.  Senior night will be on Friday, October 18, versus Newberry.  The regular season wraps up on the road with trips to Emerald and Woodruff.  All games kick-off at 7:30.

The Spring Game will be on Thursday, May 30, at 6:00, at Clinton High School.

GO BIG RED!

