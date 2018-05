Red Devil Fans, We need Ya!

Red Devil Boys Tennis will play for Upper State Championship, here Wednesday

Playoffs, Round 3:

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 6

WEST OAK HIGH SCHOOL 0

# 1 Singles Isaac MacMillan defeated Sam Rholatter 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 2 Singles Ike Waldron defeated Brady Peters 6 – 1, 6 – 0

# 3 Singles Tyler Trevino defeated Kade Prater 7 – 6 , 6 – 2

# 4 Singles Conner Donley defeated Logan Blackwell 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 5 Singles Anders Orr defeated Cooper Ratliff 6 – 3, 6 – 4

# 1 Doubles MacMillan & Waldron Did Not Play # 1 Doubles

# 2 Doubles Alexander Windsor & Kyler Simmons defeated Joseph Ramey & Austin Hunter 6 – 1, 6 – 2

PLAYOFFS: Wednesday, May 9 CHS vs Camden, 5:00 pm - @ CHS - AAA Upper State Championship

Upper State AAA SCHSL Play-offs

Camden won 4-2 over Powdersville.

Clinton will play Camden.

Winner will advance to play the Hanahan vs Bishop England winner at the Cayce Tennis Center Saturday, May 12 at Noon for the State AAA Title.