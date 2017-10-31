Red Devil Cross-country Going to State

Clinton High School Cross-country Teams will compete in The State Meet, Saturday.

These are the results from Upper State:

CHS girls 7th place, 167 points (winner, Palmetto, 60; low score wins). This is the first time the CHS girls have qualified for State. Runners:

12th Paige Trent, 20:57, 11th grade, PB (personal best);

28th Jakota Wall, 21:59, 7th grade, PB;

33rd Dorothy Trent, 22:08, 8th grade, PB;

43rd Erykah Richard, 22:41, 8th grade;

70th Chelsea Hill, 24:47, 10th grade, PB;

89th Amy Smith, 27:53, 12th grade.

CHS boys 9th, 260 points (winner, Walhalla, 60 points). First boys qualifier since 2017. Runners:

13th Eric Newton, 17:18, 11th grade;

54th Zac Bagwell, 18:30, 10 grade;

56th Willam Scott, 18:34, 12th grade;

58th Nick Perkins, 18:36, 10th grade;

80th Jacob Hawkins, 19:35, 10th grade;

32nd David Wilkie, 19:38, 10th grade; ALL set personal best times.

IT’S THE FIRST TIME THE TEAMS HAVE QUALIFIED TOGETHER.