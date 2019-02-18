Red Devil Basketball Season Ends

JD Payne scored 23 points in Clinton boys’ basketball’s 54-53 playoffs loss Friday at Seneca - for his stellar senior season with the Red Devils, Payne was named to the SC Basketball Coaches Association AAA All-State Team. - Photo by Pete Cochran

Basketball:

Varsity Girls - Southside 40, Clinton 33 - 1st Round AAA Playoffs. C scorer: De’Shanti Watts 11. C Record: 17-6.

Varsity Boys - Clinton 66, Chapman 61 - 1st Round AAA Playoffs. C scorer: Ahmari Bates 32.

Seneca 55, Clinton 54. - 2nd Round AAA Playoffs. C scorers: JD Payne 23, Ahmari Bates 16.

Coach Eddie Romines said, “We came up short tonight but, overall, we played really well against a good Seneca team. We were led by our senior guards, as we have been all year, JD Payne and Ahmari Bates. I am so proud of the improvement this team has made over the last four-six weeks. Their hard work and dedication allowed us to turn our season around and make a playoff run. It’s a shame our season came to an end tonight but as they say it’s not how you start but how you finish, and we finished strong. I’m proud of the basketball program we’ve established at CHS. We have made the playoffs three years in a row and we’ve advanced to at least the second round every year. God has truly blessed men by giving me the opportunity to coach basketball at CHS.”

