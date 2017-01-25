Ready for some football?

PC Announces 2017 Football Schedule

The 2017 Presbyterian College football schedule features seven home games, the most ever in the program’s 103-year history, highlighted by non-conference clashes against two in-state opponents and a season-opening matchup against an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) foe.

Under the direction of head coach Tommy Spangler in his second stint at the helm of the program, PC will kick off its 2017 season at Wake Forest on Thursday, August 31. It will be the fifth straight year that PC has opened on the road and the second straight that it will start on a Thursday night.

PC will then travel to Charleston on September 9 to face the Citadel for the first time since 2010. It will be the 63rd meeting between the two all-time but just the third since 1991.

The Blue Hose open a six-game homestand with its home opener on September 16 against Campbell. It will be the third straight season the two have met on the gridiron with PC taking both previous matchups. PC then faces Cumberland University on September 23.

Upstate foe Wofford will make its way to Clinton on September 30 for the first matchup between the two since 2013. The two schools have met 83 times, the second-longest series in PC history, in a series that dates to 1914 with the all-time record tied at 40-40-3. The schools met every year between 1919 and 1996 with the exception of a three-year period from 1943-45 during World War II.

Saint Francis, a member of the Northeast Conference, will travel to PC on October 7 in the final non-conference game of the year for the Blue Hose. The matchup will be the first between the two schools on the gridiron.

PC opens conference play with back-to-back home games, hosting Charleston Southern on October 14 and Kennesaw State on October 28, with an open date sandwiched in between on October 21.

The Blue Hose go on the road for the first time in nearly two months on November 4 with PC’s second-ever trip to Monmouth. The team then travels to Liberty in the final road game of the year on November 11.

The 2017 slate concludes with a home game against Gardner-Webb on November 18.

2017 Presbyterian Football Schedule

Aug. 31 – at Wake Forest

Sept. 9 – at The Citadel

Sept. 16 – Campbell

Sept. 23 – Cumberland (Tenn.)

Sept. 30 – Wofford

Oct. 7 – Saint Francis

Oct. 14 – Charleston Southern

Oct. 28 – Kennesaw State

Nov. 4 – at Monmouth

Nov. 11 – at Liberty

Nov. 18 – Gardner-Webb

Home games in bold