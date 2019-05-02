Ready To "Recruit The Halls"

District 56 and Clinton High School this morning introduced Corey Fountain as the Red Devils new football head coach.

Also, Fountain will be the assistant athletic director for football operations, academic monitoring coordinator for athletics, and business education teacher. For 5 years after graduating North Greenville University, Fountain was an auditor for hospitals.

His total compensation is $93,500 annually.

Fountain leaves the Silver Foxes of Lamar to join the Red Devils of Clinton.

Fountain said today, “This is very hard decision for me, leaving my home town. I’m big into faith, family and football and a lot of times all that gets intertwined. I appreciate this opportunity to mentor your young men and invest myself fully the best they can be, at home, at school, as football players, and in the community. What we invest in them is what we’ll get out of them.

“What you put into these kids is what you’re going to get out of them, and Im exciting about investing everything I have into these young men so that they can be their best in every aspect of their lives.”

Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said he has been asked recently what about Fountain makes him the man for the job? “His priorities are focused on things that are timeless. Children need role models, and he is a continuation in that lineage of role models.”

To bring back the excitement and pride of Clinton Hiugh football, O’Shields said Fountain has the right plan. “Recruit the halls. You go to people, you just don’t expect people to come to you, you aggressively go to them, because often children don’t know what they don’t know.”

O’Shields said he also was impressed by Fountain’s “ability to think quickly on one’s feet; that made a very big opinion changer for me. He has a diversity of talents - his ability to unite a coaching staff, to do exactly what he said investing in the youth of Clinton, bringing back the pride of Clinton. That good, blue collar work ethic in Clinton has what’s made us who we are.”

Fountain was head football coach at Lamar High School in Lamar, SC, and he formerly coached at Laurens High. He has led his team to winning seasons since 2014. The 1A team was Region and Upper State Champions in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

In 2015 and 2017, they were also the 1A Division II State Champions.

Fountain received recognition as Region Coach of the Year, SC High School Sports Report Regional Coach of the Year, Class A Upper State Coach of the Year and SC High School League Coach of the Year.

Fountain received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from North Greenville College and a Master of Education from Grand Canyon University.

As a student at North Greenville, he was a four-year letterman in baseball and football, and was named Academic All-American in baseball and football for four years.

Fountain is married and has two daughters and one son.

More on Fountain’s introductory news conference will be in the Feb. 13 issue of The Clinton Chronicle. A Horizon feature about the new coach will be in the Feb. 27 issue of The Clinton Chronicle.