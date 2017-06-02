Rackets up at Templeton Courts

Women’s Tennis Home Tuesday vs. USC Upstate

The Presbyterian College women’s tennis team will host USC Upstate in its third straight home match on Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Templeton Tennis Courts. PC enters the contest with a 3-2 mark in two weeks of action, while the Spartans enter with an 0-4 record.

The Blue Hose are coming off a 7-0 victory over Savannah State in the latter match of a doubleheader last Saturday in Clinton, S.C. It was the second time in just five matches this year that PC swept the all nine matches in a victory.

Celine Schepers and Tracy Johnson both remain unbeaten in singles play at the top of PC’s lineup entering Tuesday’s match. Schepers claimed a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 against Savannah State, after her match against Charlotte went unfinished with Schepers leading 6-2, 5-5. Johnson recorded a 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 2 against the Tigers, as her match against the 49ers also went unfinished with her leading in the second set.

Freshman Katie Thompson is also undefeated in the early going, compiling a 3-0 record in singles, as seven of the eight players to play a singles match for PC has a victory. In doubles, Johnson and Nicole Croxton have proved a formidable duo, going 4-1 at No. 1 to start the season. Schepers and freshman Beth Taylor are also off to a nice start with a 3-1 record on the year.

PC heads to Montgomery, Ala. this weekend for three matches over two days.