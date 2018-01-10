Quarles reigns supreme

Tony Quarles is a track champion.

Quarles took advantage of the absence of second-place driver Michael Smith to wrap up the 2018 Limited Division championship at Laurens County Speedway, winning the main event in the process. Quarles finished ahead of Mac Huey, who was second, and third-place driver Deano Long.

Quarles entered the race ahead of Smith by 108 points, and with Smith not racing it gave Quarles the chance to win the division title simply by not getting disqualified. Quarles did better than that, pulling away from the start of the race to a huge lead that was far too big to overcome.

Huey settled into second place after starting on the pole following the inversion draw. He managed to stay there for the entire race, turning back Long’s best charges.

At the front, Quarles rolled through the field as each of the 25 laps went by, and he eventually won the race by 9.358 seconds to clinch the division crown.

SECA 604 Crate: Larry Timms won the main event in the SECA 604 Crate Division, while Taylor Puckett remained in position to win the division title despite an eighth-place finish.

Timms was followed by Bradley Silvers in second and Terry Bullard in third.

Timms and Brad Rachels were in a good battle at the start of the race, with Rachels holding the early advantage. Rachels was able to lap Puckett early in the race after Puckett was unable to qualify for the main event due to car trouble and had to start in the back of the field. The good fortune for Rachels, though, ran out early after he fell off the pace and had to retire on the fifth lap.

Puckett also appeared to be done after just one lap, but he was able to come back out and get two more full laps in before retiring himself. As a result Rachels gained two points in the standings, and leaves Puckett with a 66-point lead with one race to go.

In the main event it self Timms used a good restart on lap 5 to pull away from the field, building a lead of 2.665 seconds on Silvers near the halfway mark, and from there he cruised.

4-Cylinders: Phillip Wilson won the main event, with Wayne Summers second and Heath Eaton third.

Larry Teal and Rod Tucker entered the race as the top two drivers in the point standings, and with Teal holding a 63-point lead, but both drivers were involved in a second-lap crash that left both drivers temporarily hooked together. Teal’s night was finished and Tucker’s was ended soon after being unable to continue himself. The result left Teal’s lead down to an estimated 59 points with one race to go.

As for the main event Wilson dueled with Wayne Summers for the top spot after the second-lap restart, and once Wilson moved in front he was able to open space between himself and Summers and eventually hold on for the victory.

602 Crate: Dustin Morris won the main event of the 602 Crate Division, with Dale Timms second and Blake Craft third. Morris won $1,200 for taking the checkered flag.

Timms had the lead at the start of the race and was left trying to hold off both Morris and Jeff Robinson as they made the first-place battle a three-car duel. Former NASCAR driver Jeremy Mayfield raced in the main event as well, but he hit the wall in turn 2 and slowed before eventually getting knocked out of the race. Mayfield was 12th.

Morris eventually took the lead on a seventh-lap restart when he started on the inside of Row 1 and Timms, who had maintained the lead throughout the 25-lap race, started on the outside. Robinson moved up to second on the restart but was not able to hold on as he went off the pace on lap 15. That gave Timms the chance to get the spot back, a spot he would hold onto the rest of the way.

In the season championship race Colt Smith finished sixth and Matt Dean was ninth in the main event, leaving Smith with an estimated 85-point lead.

Thunder Bombers: Rod Tucker won the main event, with Dusty Eaves second and Brandon Patterson third.

Dylan Chappell, who entered the night as the division leader in points, had a short night after being knocked out on lap 4 when his car slowed down and eventually came to a stop on lap 5. Dan Lawson, who was second in the points when the night began, eventually finished fourth as Chappell finished eighth. The results left Chappell’s lead cut to an estimated 67 points entering Saturday’s finale.

As for Tucker, he proved too good in the main event after pulling away from the field on an eighth-lap restart and pulled away to a comfortable victory.

FWD: Joel Cabe moved within striking distance of a division title when he won the main event. Travis Jamieson was second and Jason Lambert was third.

Cabe and Jamieson battled early on with Mason Mack, the defending division champion, following in third place. Cabe was steady in the lead through the first half of the race, but Jamieson didn’t roll over and put forth a good challenge for a time. Jamieson tapped the wall on the sixth lap and later found himself in a duel with Lambert for second place after losing some ground to Cabe, but Jamieson had enough to hold on for the runner-up spot.

The race results left Cabe with an estimated 93-point lead on Jason Bishop, who took fourth. Jamieson trimmed nine points on Bishop for second place but was eliminated from championship contention after Cabe won the race.

Enduro: Allan Staton won the main event with Robbie Hartman second.

After a caution forced Adam Jackson to be black-flagged, the race was briefly halted due to a medical condition in the pits. The completion of the race was then suspended until after the Limited main event, where Staton and Hartman were able to duel in a six-lap main event.

The six-lap duel didn’t live up to the hope of a great race, though, as Hartman spun early and Staton pulled away to an easy victory.

