Protecting the House: Booters advance in the playoffs

Mon, 05/01/2017 - 10:07am Vic MacDonald
Clinton High soccer takes big step forward in hosting AAA match toward state title; next head to Walhalla
CHS Athletics

UPDATE: Clinton wins 3-2. Next: at Walhalla Thursday. CHS varsity soccer in AAA playoffs

 

The varsity boys’ soccer team will host Chester High School in a first round playoff game on Tuesday, May 2, at 6:30.  This is the first time Clinton has ever hosted a playoff game!

Come out and support your Red Devils!  Only SC High School League passes will be accepted.  Tickets are $6.  GO BIG RED!

 

Upcoming: The Region Champion CHS Boys Tennis team will host a playoff match Thursday, May 4, 5 pm, at the North Adair Street courts (at Clinton Middle School) Against Walhalla. This will be a 2nd round match - as No. 1 seed, Clinton received a May 2 bye.

 

http://chsreddevils.com/

 

SOCCER RESULT:

 

Tuesday, May 2
Clinton, SC
AAA Playoffs

Clinton 3-2 Chester

Half - Cl 1-1 Ch
Goals - Cl: Luke Mann (10'), Elvis Fitz (48'), Parker Duncan (71'); Kenneth Caldwell (15'), Jeffery Gulish (68')
Assists - Cl: Jesus Gonzalez, Parker Duncan, Patrick Nelson; Jeffery Gulish, John Irby
Shots - Cl 20; Ch 12
Saves - Cl: Jack Harkins 6; Ch: Kenard Young 8
Corners - Cl 4; Ch 3
Offsides - Cl 1; Ch 1
Fouls - Cl 5; Ch 7
Cautions - Ch: Kendale Young (56')
Ejections - none
Records - Clinton 11-11-0; Chester 8-9-0

Clinton advances to the 2nd round of the AAA Soccer playoffs and will play the winner of Walhalla and Carolina on Thursday, May 4.

 

 

 

 

 

 

