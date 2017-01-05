Protecting the House: Booters advance in the playoffs

UPDATE: Clinton wins 3-2. Next: at Walhalla Thursday. CHS varsity soccer in AAA playoffs

The varsity boys’ soccer team will host Chester High School in a first round playoff game on Tuesday, May 2, at 6:30. This is the first time Clinton has ever hosted a playoff game!

Come out and support your Red Devils! Only SC High School League passes will be accepted. Tickets are $6. GO BIG RED!

Upcoming: The Region Champion CHS Boys Tennis team will host a playoff match Thursday, May 4, 5 pm, at the North Adair Street courts (at Clinton Middle School) Against Walhalla. This will be a 2nd round match - as No. 1 seed, Clinton received a May 2 bye.

http://chsreddevils.com/

