Presbyterian College Sports Information Rebrands Department

The Presbyterian College Athletics Department rebranded its Sports Information Department to the Athletic Communications Department, it was announced today.

“The role of the SID has evolved over the years as fan's access to information has changed,” said Simon Whitaker, Associate Athletics Director for Communications. “While the fundamentals of what we do hasn't changed, which is to provide assistance and information to media who cover the institution, its sports programs, staff, coaches and most importantly its student-athletes, the method of dissemination has. As well as providing sports information to external media outlets, it is now our responsibility to actively communicate directly to our fans, internal and external, the news of PC athletics. Both of these avenues are critical to the success of PC in reaching as many fans as possible."

The Athletic Communications department’s mission is to strategically provide communication between the athletics department and its external and internal constituents, increase awareness of and interest in Presbyterian College Athletics and to publicize the activities and achievements of the student-athletes, teams and athletics department as a whole, utilizing new and creative as well as traditional media outlets.

The Athletic Communications department will still be responsible for Game Operations as well as all video services as it relates to the Big South Network and ESPN+.

Simon Whitaker, who graduated from Wofford in 1997, has moved into the role of Associate Athletics Director for Communications. Whitaker, who has spent the last seven years heading the office, will be responsible for men's basketball as well as oversee game operations, primarily at varsity events held at Bailey Stadium and the baseball and softball complexes. He will also continue to handle all aspects of athletics video services and maintaining the department’s broadcast production trailer.

Thad Palmer, who graduated from PC in 2007, was recently promoted to Director of Athletic Communications for Game Operations. Palmer moved into the office full-time in February after over 10 years splitting time as the head men’s and women’s cross country coach and as an assistant SID. Palmer will handle all athletic communications responsibilities for men's and women's soccer, men's and women's golf, women's basketball, and lacrosse. He will also serve as a game operations contact for varsity events at the Templeton Center and Martin Stadium and will oversee game event staffing.

Greg Hartlage, a 2015 graduate of UNC-Charlotte, was hired in late July as the Director of Athletic Communications for New and Creative Media. His sports include football, men's and women's wrestling, and baseball. He will also oversee new and creative media, including strategies and best practices, and the production of all graphical elements.

Andrew Carlson, a 2017 graduate of Nichols College, was recently added to the staff as an Athletic Communications assistant. He will oversee several sports, including volleyball, men's and women's cross country, acrobatics and tumbling, cheerleading, men's and women's tennis, and softball.

2018-19 Athletic Communications Staff with Titles and Primary Sport Assignments:

Simon Whitaker: Associate Athletic Director for Communications (Men’s Basketball, secondary Football)

Thad Palmer: Director of Athletic Communications for Game Operations (Soccer, Golf, Women’s Basketball, Lacrosse)

Greg Hartlage: Director of Athletic Communications for New and Creative Media (Football, Wrestling, Baseball)

Andrew Carlson: Assistant Director of Athletic Communications (Volleyball, Cross Country, Cheerleading, Acrobatics and Tumbling, Tennis, Softball)