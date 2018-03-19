Presbyterian College 2017-18 Women’s Basketball Final Team Notes

Team:

· The Blue Hose women set a school Division I era record for made three pointers with 276 and three-point makes per game at 9.2.

· 276 total makes ranks No. 20 in the Nation while 9.2 makes per game ranks No. 11 in the Nation. Both marks are tops in the conference this season.

· 276 made three pointers ranks second in Big South history behind only Charleston Southern’s 295 makes in 2011-12.

· The Blue Hose made 76.3 percent (312-409) from the free throw line this season. That is a Division I era program best.

· 76.3 percent from the charity stripe led the Big South and ranks No. 25 in the Nation.

· 76.3 percent is also the second highest free throw percentage in Big South history behind only the 76.4 percent that Coastal Carolina made in 1999-00.

· The Blue Hose made 10+ three-point baskets in a game 13 times this season, including a streak of five straight in January.

· Nine of the Blue Hose’s top 14 games in most made three pointers in the Division I era happened this season. They tied the program high of 15 makes on two occasions this season, vs Furman and at Charleston Southern.

· The top three performances in single game three-point percentage occurred this season as well when they made 61.1 percent (11-18) at Upstate, 51.7 percent (15-29) at Charleston Southern and 50.0 percent (13-26) vs Liberty.

· Presbyterian set a record for single game made free throws this season when it went 30-34 vs NC Central.

· PC finished the season with 10+ steals in 10 games this season.

· PC had not had two individual players finish a game with 20+ points since February 23, 2013 when Dria David and Karlee Taylor each scored 20 points, then on two occasions this season Storey and Hall each scored 20+ vs Gardner-Webb and at Charleston Southern.

Individual:

· Cortney Storey finished her career as the Division I era all-time leader in points with 1,357; points per game was tied at 11.1 with Mariah Pietrowski; field goal attempts at 1,134; in assists with 524, that is 194 more than second place; assists per game at 4.3; steals with 227; games started at 121; minutes played at 4,275 and minutes per game at 35.0.

· Storey finished her career in the top six in all-time PC women’s basketball history in points (1,357 is sixth), assists (524 is second), and steals (227 is fifth).

· Storey finished her senior season with 11 performances of 20 or more points, the most by a player in a single season in PC women’s basketball Division I history. She finished her career with a streak of three straight 20-point games, the longest such streak of her career.

· This gave Storey 17 20-point games for her career, the most in the PC Division I era.

· Storey became member number 11 of the Big South’s 1,000-point, 500-assist, 200-steal club.

· Storey was named Big South Player of the Week three times in 2017-18 and six times for her career and two times Freshman of the Week in 2014-15 giving her eight total Big South weekly honors in her career.

· She was honored by the Big South in the post-season every year of her career. As a freshman in 2014-15 she was named Freshman of the Year, in 2015-16 as a sophomore she was named All-Big South Honorable Mention, in 2016-17 as a junior she was named to the All-Big South Second Team and in 2017-18 she became the first player in the Division I era to be named to the All-Big South First Team.

· As a senior in 2017-18 she finished as the conference’s leader in points per game at 16.1 and in assists at 5.9. She was the first Blue Hose women’s basketball player to be the Big South’s leading scorer. She finished with 1.5 more points per game than the second place finisher and with 27 more points than the second place finisher in total points.

· Janie Miles became the first Blue Hose women’s basketball player to be named CoSIDA Academic All-America following her standout efforts in the classroom and on the court.

· Miles was also the first Blue Hose women’s player to repeat as a CoSIDA Academic All-District performer as she was also named to the All-District team following the 2016-17 season.

· Miles became the second player of the PC women’s basketball Division I era to be named to the Big South All-Academic Team three years in a row. She was the first to repeat as the Big South Scholar Athlete of the Year.

· Statistically Miles had the best season of her career averaging 10.0 points per game, a team high 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

· She finishes her career fourth in the Division I era in points with 1,086; fourth in made field goals with 356; fourth in field goal attempts at 897; second in three-point field goals at 197 and attempts at 545; fourth in three-point percentage at 36.1 percent; fourth in made free throws at 177 and attempts at 253; fourth in assists at 209 and steals at 134; she was second in games played at 123 and started at 118 and third in minutes at 3,618.

· Miles finished at 36.1-percent from three, this is tied for the fourth highest percentage in Big South history with Jurica Hargraves of High Point (2007-11) with a minimum of 150 made three pointers.

· Miles finished the season with 13 games in which she made three or more three-point baskets.

· Kacie Hall finished her sophomore season on the All-Big South Honorable Mention Team, she was second on the team averaging 11.1 points per game and finished with 332 total points.

· Her 11.1 points per game is the ninth best total for a single season in the Division I era and 332 total points is the eighth best for a season in the Division I era.

· She finished her sophomore season with 62 made three pointers, the seventh most makes in the Division I era.

· She had 11 games in which she made at least three three-point baskets.

· She had four games of 20 or more points this season with a high of 23 on two occasions. Her four games of 20-plus were the second most behind Storey’s 11.

· Tess Santos was named to the Big South All-Freshman Team following her performances in 2017-18.

· Blue Hose freshmen, Macee Tamminen and Santos were named Big South Freshmen of the Week on three occasions. Tamminen had two of them while Santos had one. They also had seven combined double figure performances between the two of them.

· Santos had the highest individual performance with 19 vs Liberty but Tamminen had four of the seven performances with a game high of 18 vs Gardner-Webb.

· All 11 players who played major minutes contributed at least one game of scoring in double figures. Each players season high was as follows: Storey (30), Hall (23), Miles (19), Santos (19), Tamminen (18), Ericka Blackwell-Boyden (15), Salina Virola (13), Mattie Kennedy (13), Riley Hemm (12), Briley Buckner (11) and Kiara Jackson (10).