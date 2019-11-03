Praying for Jimmy

PRAYERS - Presbyterian Catcher Stretchered Off Field After Nasty Collision With UGA Player; 3 photos and a link

Karl Rasmussen

10 MAR 2019

Some scary news out of Presbyterian College, as the university's men's baseball team had a very frightening incident occur. The team's catcher was trying to defend home plate when the opposing team's baserunner collided with him.

The catcher was on the ground for a while, being attended to by medical staff before ultimately being escorted from the field on a stretcher.

This is just horrible. Prayers for this young man (Jimmy McDonald) pic.twitter.com/yPMXRuqCDr

— Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) March 9, 2019

The scary incident at the college level shows just how dangerous collisions at home plate can be, and how a closer inspection at the rules may be in order.

Baseball: Presbyterian catcher carted off field after 'gruesome' collision with UGA player https://t.co/sXtSW3ZnSC pic.twitter.com/GWUNKPWKQS

— 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) March 9, 2019

While home plate collisions can be exciting to watch, it's important not to forget just how dangerous it is to throw your body in front of a baserunner. The collision wound up with the Presbyterian catcher on a stretcher, and fans are tweeting out their support for the young man.

Just spoke with Presbyterian coach Elton Pollock. He says he did receive some positive news, but no details yet. Catcher Jimmy McDonald will remain at Piedmont Athens Regional and will undergo an MRI in the morning.

— Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) March 9, 2019

The catcher in question was Jimmy McDonald, who was checked into Piedmont Athens Regional hospital in Georgia, where he underwent an MRI. According to coach Elton Pollock, McDonald is recovering from the collision.

https://www.11alive.com/article/sports/college/georgia-bulldogs/baseball-presbyterian-catcher-carted-off-field-after-gruesome-collision-with-uga-player/85-ce0ec31f-49db-45a5-bd47-98ee06a6dd9c

Jimmy McDonald

BIO