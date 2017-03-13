POW is PC soph outfielder

Guimbarda Named Big South Player of the Week

Presbyterian College sophomore outfielder Nick Guimbarda was named the Big South Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon.

The lefty earns his first career weekly honor after a big week at the plate to help PC go 3-2.

Guimbarda batted .500 over five games, going 9-for-18 with four doubles, three runs and a team-high seven RBIs. The native of Suwanee, Ga., recorded four multi-hit games and three multi-RBI games, while scoring a run and doubling in four of the five games.

The second-year player also proved quite clutch throughout the week. “Gumby,” as he is known to his teammates, provided the go-ahead runs in PC’s 7-5 win over Butler on Tuesday with a two-RBI double in the seventh to propel PC to the win.

On Wednesday against NC Central, he came through with another two-RBI double in the eighth to make it a 7-4 game at the time, as PC went on to win the game 8-7.

On Friday, the lefty drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single as a part of PC’s seven-run ninth inning to rally for the 11-8 win over Auburn.

Guimbarda raised his batting average on the season from .293 to .356 with the big week. He also slugged .722 for the five-game stretch to elevate his slugging percentage to .475 on the season.