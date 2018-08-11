Playing for a Championship at home

Blue Hose Men’s Soccer Returning to Big South Title Game - THIS Sunday at Home

RADFORD, VA – Presbyterian College goalie Jan Hoffelner made a season-high nine saves in a 2-0 win over Radford Wednesday night at Cupp Stadium.

With the victory, PC advances to the Big South Tournament Final at home on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m.

How It Happened

No. 2 seed Radford came out strong and was in control of the game for most of the first half. The Highlander’s Amadou Diop was heavily involved in the run of play, taking the game’s first two shots.

Hoffelner made a pair of fantastic saves on back-to-back possessions from Radford in the first 15 minutes. The first was a shot from Diop, the Highlander’s leading scorer, while the second came off a free kick and header from Khori Bennett.

After a Radford foul in the game’s 41st minute, PC defender Victor Menudier sent a free kick into the 18-yard box and Radford’s Thure Ilgner headed it over his keeper and into the net for an own goal.

PC would take the 1-0 lead into the half. Radford led 8-2 on shots and 4-1 on corners at the break.

Diop barely missed the equalizer three minutes into the second half, hitting the post after Hoffelner got a foot on his shot. The sophomore goalie came up big on another pair of plays in the 57th minute to keep the Highlanders scoreless.

Plamen Mangarov then hit the post from 40 yards out in the 68th minute and nearly extended the lead.

The game heated up as the clock worked against the home team. Both teams pressed for the games’ next goal.

Marcos Kitromilides sealed the game with his seventh goal of the season in the 89th minute off an assist from Mathias Mikalsen, giving PC the 2-0 win.

Game Notes

PC is the first defending champion to play for the Big South Tournament title since 2013-14.

The Blue Hose advanced to the championship game an 8-11 (5-3) record while Radford fell to 7-9 (5-3).

The 2018 team has scored a program-best 68 points, 24 goals and 20 assists. They also won their Division I era best 8th game of the season.

Goalie Jan Hoffelner moved into a tie with Connor Behrend (2017) with his sixth shutout in a single season.

Hoffelner has 52 saves on the season. The mark ranks 8th for a single season in the PC Division I era. His 1.04 goals against ranks second behind Behrend's 0.94 mark from a season ago.

Marcos Kitromilides has scored a freshman record seven goals this season. The mark is one short of the program’s Division I overall record of 8 goals (Mason Lewis, 2016).

Up Next

The Presbyterian College men’s soccer team advances to the Big South Championship for the second consecutive season. The Blue Hose will be hosting No. 4 Campbell on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. after the Camels upset High Point and advanced on PKs 3-2.