Chock Tabbed Big South Pitcher of the Week

Presbyterian College right-handed pitcher Tanner Chock has been named Big South Pitcher of the Week for his performance against Gardner-Webb on Saturday, the league announced Monday.

It is the second career Pitcher of the Week honor for Chock and the third such honor for a PC pitcher this season.

The righty held the Runnin’ Bulldogs to just one run on two hits in 8.0 innings of work in PC’s 2-1 win on Saturday.

Chock recorded nine strikeouts, his second highest total of the year, against just two walks to earn his second victory of the season. The native of Loris, S.C. retired the final 20 batters he faced, including six straight 1-2-3 innings from the third to the eighth innings.

With the performance, Chock lowered his ERA to 3.76 on the year with opponents hitting .257 against him. In two starts against Gardner-Webb the last two seasons, Chock has allowed just one run on four hits in 17.0 innings of work with 16 strikeouts against two walks to go 2-0. The junior hurler earned Big South Pitcher of the Week honors for both starts.

Chock is the third PC pitcher to receive the weekly honor this season. Will Smith was named the league’s Pitcher of the Week on February 27, while Hayden Deal took the honor on April 10. The three Pitcher of the Week honors are the most in a single season since PC joined the Big South.

The honor was also PC’s fifth weekly honor of the year overall, also the most in a season since PC joined the conference.