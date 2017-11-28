Pioneer welcomes the Blue Hose

PFL ANNOUNCEMENT: Presbyterian College to join Pioneer Football League in 2021

By Cody Bush, PFL Media Relations

ST. LOUIS - Pioneer Football League Commissioner Patty Viverito announced Nov. 20 the league’s presidents' council has agreed to accept Presbyterian College’s request for membership, effective for the 2021 season.

Presbyterian College, located in Clinton, South Carolina, is currently a member of the scholarship Big South Conference, where it has been a member since 2009 when it joined the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision. The Blue Hose are currently completing their first season under head coach Tommy Spangler, who is in his second stint as the program’s head coach.

“The Pioneer Football League is pleased to welcome Presbyterian College as a new member that shares the PFL’s commitment to the Division I non-scholarship football model,” said Viverito. “The membership looks forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Presbyterian College’s football program will remain a Big South member for the 2018 and 2019 seasons while beginning to phase out scholarships in order to obtain PFL eligibility. The Blue Hose will play one season as a Division I independent in 2020 before joining the PFL in 2021. Presbyterian College will remain a member of the Big South Conference and continue to provide scholarships as it currently provides in all other sports except football.

The PFL sponsors football as its only sport and is a truly national conference with members on each coast and throughout the nation’s heartland. - Posted on the Pioneer Football League website

