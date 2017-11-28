Home / Sports / Pioneer welcomes the Blue Hose

Pioneer welcomes the Blue Hose

Tue, 11/28/2017 - 4:23pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
The Pioneer League
RELATED: Statement by Commissioner Kyle Kallander on Presbyterian Football “While disappointed in Presbyterian College’s decision to move to non-scholarship football, we understand the pressures on institutions of higher education and the reasons behind this move. We are pleased that Presbyterian College is committed to Division I in all other sports and will continue to be a strong member of the Big South. With the recent addition of Hampton University to Big South football, we are in a stable and strong position, and look forward to additional growth and more success in the future.” Big South football membership will continue with a solid foundation in the coming years with the additions of Campbell, North Alabama and Hampton. Below is the Big South’s current football alignment through 2020: 2018 (6) Campbell Charleston Southern Gardner-Webb Kennesaw State Monmouth Presbyterian 2019 (8) Campbell Charleston Southern Gardner-Webb Hampton Kennesaw State Monmouth North Alabama Presbyterian 2020 (7) Campbell Charleston Southern Gardner-Webb Hampton Kennesaw State Monmouth North Alabama

PFL ANNOUNCEMENT: Presbyterian College to join Pioneer Football League in 2021

By Cody Bush, PFL Media Relations

 

ST. LOUIS - Pioneer Football League Commissioner Patty Viverito announced Nov. 20 the league’s presidents' council has agreed to accept Presbyterian College’s request for membership, effective for the 2021 season. 

Presbyterian College, located in Clinton, South Carolina, is currently a member of the scholarship Big South Conference, where it has been a member since 2009 when it joined the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision. The Blue Hose are currently completing their first season under head coach Tommy Spangler, who is in his second stint as the program’s head coach.

“The Pioneer Football League is pleased to welcome Presbyterian College as a new member that shares the PFL’s commitment to the Division I non-scholarship football model,” said Viverito. “The membership looks forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Presbyterian College’s football program will remain a Big South member for the 2018 and 2019 seasons while beginning to phase out scholarships in order to obtain PFL eligibility. The Blue Hose will play one season as a Division I independent in 2020 before joining the PFL in 2021. Presbyterian College will remain a member of the Big South Conference and continue to provide scholarships as it currently provides in all other sports except football.

The PFL sponsors football as its only sport and is a truly national conference with members on each coast and throughout the nation’s heartland. - Posted on the Pioneer Football League website

 

http://www.pioneer-football.org/

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here